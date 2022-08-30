John Ash shares favorite little-known, but not forgotten, desserts

Baked Alaska. Bananas Foster. Chess pie and “slump.” These are sweets that shouldn’t be forgotten, even if today they seem a little retro. Perhaps you remember getting Crepes Suzette flamed tableside at a restaurant, some decades ago?

These classics are often the stuff of our childhood. Many have regional or international roots, but if you aren’t from that part of the world, you may not know about them. Here are some for you to discover and try. Many take advantage of local ingredients, but the overriding consideration is that they are very simple, homey and easy to do. Your grandmother would be proud.

Posset (pronounced pos-it) originally was an English drink made of hot milk curdled with ale or wine and usually sweetened and spiced. Here, it becomes a lovely rich dessert.

I’ve made it with lime juice here, but any citrus juice would work. Also, experiment with adding spices you like. There is no egg or gelatin to thicken it. It’s magical!

Lime Posset

Serves 4

2¼ cups heavy whipping cream, not ultra-pasteurized

¾ cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Pinch of dried ginger

Fresh berries, for garnish

Whisk together the cream and sugar in a stainless-steel pot with high sides. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, whisking often. Continue to simmer for 5 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Keep an eye on it because the mixture can overflow while simmering.

Remove the mixture from the heat and immediately whisk in the lime juice and ginger. The mixture will curdle slightly. Let the mixture stand for 10 minutes. Whisk one last time until very smooth and creamy.

Divide the posset among four 5- or 6-ounce glasses or ramekins. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set and thicken the posset. Serve chilled, topped with some fresh berries, if desired.

This is thought to be the Bananas Foster recipe from the original source and creator of this dessert: Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans. Created in 1951, the dessert was purportedly named for Richard Foster, who served with Brennan’s founder, Owen Brennan, on the New Orleans Crime Commission. Richard Foster was a frequent customer of Brennan’s and a very good friend of Owen.

Bananas Foster

Serves 4

¼ cup (½ stick) butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup banana liqueur

4 bananas, cut in half lengthwise, then halved

¼ cup dark rum

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

Combine the butter, sugar and cinnamon in a flambe pan or skillet. Place the pan over low heat, either on an alcohol burner or on top of the stove, and cook, stirring, until the sugar dissolves.

Stir in the banana liqueur, then place the bananas in the pan. When the banana sections soften and begin to brown, carefully add the rum. Continue to cook the sauce until the rum is hot, then tip the pan slightly to ignite the rum. When the flames subside, lift the bananas out of the pan and place 4 pieces over each portion of ice cream. Generously spoon warm sauce over the top of the ice cream and serve immediately.

You can make this custard sauce ahead of time and store it, refrigerated, for up to 3 days. To peel the apples, I like to use the old-fashioned peeler-corer which also slices the apple in a continuously connected ribbon that gives the apple an interesting appearance for this recipe.

Baked Apples with Sherry Custard Sauce

Makes 6 servings

6 medium-size, tart-sweet baking apples, such as Golden Delicious or Honey Crisp

⅓ cup golden raisins

1¼ cups fruity, slightly sweet wine, such as riesling or gewürztraminer

½ cup toasted pine nuts

⅓ cup melted butter

¾ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg or ground mace

Sherry Custard Sauce (recipe follows)

8 amaretti cookies, crushed, homemade (recipe follows) or store-bought

Amaretti or cake crumbs and mint sprigs, for garnish

Peel and core apples and place in a baking dish just large enough to hold them. In a small saucepan, bring the raisins and wine to a simmer and then set aside for 15 minutes to allow raisins to plump.

Drain, reserving liquid, and combine raisins with pine nuts and stuff the cavity of the apples. Add butter, brown sugar, reserved raisin soaking liquid, lemon zest and nutmeg to the saucepan and heat gently to melt sugar, about 2 minutes. Drizzle mixture over apples and bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until apples are tender when pierced with a toothpick. Baste apples occasionally with juices.

To serve: Place warm apples on shallow wide-rim bowls. Spoon sherry custard sauce around and sprinkle crushed amaretti cookies over apples before serving. Finish with mint sprigs on top of apples to suggest a stem.