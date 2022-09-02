Josh Groban hosts online wine tasting to debut his fundraising Sonoma County pinot noir

Singer and actor Josh Groban will hosting an online tasting Sept. 9 for his new Sonoma County grown and produced pinot noir.

Made with local winemaker Ross Halleck, 2017 Find Your Light Pinot Noir was crafted from grapes grown at Sonoma Mountain’s Hass Vineyard and Russian River Valley’s The Farm Vineyard, and produced by Sebastopol’s Halleck Vineyard.

The singer and winemaker previously collaborated on 2014-2016 vintages of the wine.

The public can access the event by buying one of several packages of Find Your Light Pinot Noir, including single bottles. A single bottle sells for $95. See the packages at bit.ly/3ANmknN.

Sales of Find Your Light Pinot Noir benefit Groban’s nonprofit Find Your Light Foundation, which advocates for and supports arts education to kids in underserved communities.

During the 5 p.m. Friday event, Groban and Halleck will taste their wine and share stories from their winemaking experience over Zoom.

A Zoom link will be sent to all purchasers the day before the event.

Attendees will not be able to talk to Groban, according to the winery.

The deadline to sign up in time to receive wine by Friday is Monday at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to halleckvineyard.com.