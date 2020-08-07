Kenwood couple stitches together new garden after the Nuns fire

Set against the the backdrop of the Mayacamas Mountains beside Chateau St. Jean, the purple fields of Sonoma Lavender Farm in summer offered not only one of the prettiest, but one of the most aromatic selfie ops in the Valley of the Moon.

Four years ago when a social media posting about the farm’s annual Lavender Festival went viral, hoards of people flocked to tiny Kenwood, lured by the prospect of a trip to Provence without a plane ticket. The highway became so backed up that the farm’s shocked owners, Gary and Rebecca Rosenberg, were forced to shut down the event.

The thought that this beloved landmark was among the casualties of the Nuns fire that swept into the upper Sonoma Valley the same night the Tubbs fire ripped through Santa Rosa three years ago was almost unfathomable.

More incredible, however, is the reaction of Rebecca and Gary Rosenberg.

“The wineries will always attract people, and the natural beauty will be back,“ Gary Rosenberg declared optimistically two months after the firestorm laid waste to a property he and his wife had spent a quarter century turning into the showplace and tending with TLC.

The couple was in Colorado the night firestorms, fueled by strong winds, ravaged Wine Country. Friends gave them the bad news that their home, drying barn and fields were destroyed. And because Kenwood and Glen Ellen were evacuated and even residents were barred from entering, they were told not to bother coming home yet.

Rebecca’s first concern the day after the fire was for the 600-year-old Valley Oak that spread over the heart of their land. If the oak survived, she said, they could rebuild. And it did.

“We went to a Deepak Chopra week-long thing, and that just nailed it for us. The positivity,” Rebecca Rosenberg said. “Life is to experience. And honestly, we have had a tremendous time doing this.”

The Rosenbergs are entrepreneurial by nature. For years they had a successful advertising and marketing agency with national accounts like Sharper Image. They launched Sonoma Lavender on their kitchen table, only a couple of years after moving permanently to the second home in Kenwood they purchased in 1987. They built up the company from sachets and eye pillows Rebecca sold to local shops into the largest purveyor of lavender products in the country. Before that, they had produced a line of dolls called Global Friends. They were used to the risk-taking, hard work and patience required to create something from scratch.

Starting again

Now almost three years later, the couple is back in Kenwood in a new home that looks over a grand-scale garden that is both formal and natural and that pays homage to the lavender fields that for so long were the signature piece of the property.

But this time they went for a dramatically different look. Instead of straight rows of lavender planted like a farm crop, they have a striking garden of overlapping circles that resembles a quilt laid over the former fields. It features lavender as a dominant theme. Now there also are perennials stitched into the design.

Rebecca was inspired to do something very different, even a bit daring, after a visit to Lurie Garden, a naturalistic garden by influential Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolph in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

It reminded her of a tapestry. “I’m really into fabrics. That is why I did Sonoma Lavender. I learned about fabrics from my mother. And this was like fabrics with flowers.”

To design the garden she enlisted Christa Moné, who had created a personal garden for the Rosenbergs outside their old home. Moné was familiar with Oudolph’s work and is drawn to unconventional patterns. She’s not afraid to be bold and innovative.

Moné said the idea of flower-dense plantings resonated with her personal style. Oudolph’s signature is a natural look with drifts of color through spring and summer that weave together, then give way in winter to seed heads.

Moné said she has long wanted to create something with large circles and arcs instead of curves alone, and the Rosenbergs gave her a blank canvas. She sketched out the garden as a series of circles and wide arcs, leading to curvaceous pathways of decomposed granite through planting areas.

The half-acre garden has several themes. The first is to serve as “an ode to what was there, an ode to the lavender,” Moné said. She incorporated a nod to agriculture by planting the lavender side by side in rows, but in curves rather than straight lines, and within their own circle. Rather than the Provence and Grosso that the Rosenbergs farmed, the new garden features just a hint of an agriculture with the Hidcote, an English lavender with dark purple spikes set against blue-green foliage that produces that scent that makes lavender so intoxicating.