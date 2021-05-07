Learn tips and tricks for growing your own vegetable garden

Food gardening tips

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will hold a free online panel discussion on Tuesday with their food gardening specialists.

It will be a wide-ranging discussion with a little something for everyone, covering the maintenance and harvesting of garlic you planted last fall, what to do about aphids and cucumber beetles and planting cucumbers and corn.

The 1-hour discussion, which includes a Q&A session, begins at 12:30 p.m. The online workshop is free but registration is required ahead of time at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. Register with your email address to receive a sign-in link for the workshop.

Willowside nursery plant sale

The Willowside School nursery opens May 15 for another big spring plant sale. The student-operated nursery has tons of plants including low-water and drought-tolerant perennials; California natives; succulents and plants beneficial to insects, butterflies and hummingbirds.

Make an appointment to shop by emailing mfidler@ogusd.org. Drop-in shoppers will be welcome if space is available. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa.

Learn to create a resilient summer dry landscape

With our dry climate, gardeners in Sonoma County need to become smarter about fire danger and water use. Learn why and how to increase your garden’s sustainability at a free online discussion May 15 from UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County. 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. To receive a link, register at sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

The talk will be held in conjunction with the annual Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership’s Eco-Friendly Garden Tour, launching online 10 - 11 a.m., also on May 15. Register to see the tour at bit.ly/3eiAGCL.

Send Home and Garden news at least three weeks in advance of an event to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.