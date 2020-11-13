Learn to make your own candles for the holidays

Candle in a bottle workshop

Wondering what you can make by hand as gifts for the holidays? Rodney Strong is offering a workshop on creating cool candles in used wine bottles. Sonoma 707 Candles will lead the class. For $40 you will make two candles, with all materials included and a glass of wine to sip. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 22. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg. Advance registration required. Rodneystrong.com

Learn to love your lichen

Is that lacy green stuff hanging from your tree friend or foe? And just what is it — Spanish moss or lichen? Lichenologist Jen Riddell will clear up your questions and misconceptions about this symbiotic plant during a free Zoom workshop Nov. 21. The class is hosted by Sonoma State University’s Center for Environmental Inquiry. 10-11 a.m. For information, call 650-996-8322, email rawlinsm@sonoma.edu or visit bit.ly/2U3k6Mk

Healdsburg fall plant sale

The Healdsburg Garden Club’s fall plant sale on Saturday will include not only perennials for autumn planting but pretty things to dress up your home and patio.

In addition to plants, the club will have seasonal baskets, succulent containers and pumpkins for sale. Proceeds benefit the Healdsburg Garden Club Scholarship Fund. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in West Plaza Park, the paved area at the former Bear Republic.

