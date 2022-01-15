Learn how to properly prune roses, make your landscape fire-safe

Learn to make your landscape fire-safe with natives

Planting native plants will help make your landscape more resilient in a wildfire.

Learn how you can garden in a more fire-wise way within the defensible space zone around your home with Sonoma County native plants during a free Zoom workshop Tuesday, Jan. 18, hosted by the local Native Plant Society.

April Owens, Mimi Enright and Ellie Insley, members of the Resilient Landscapes Coalition, will lead the online panel hosted by the California Native Plant Society Milo Baker chapter at 7:30 p.m. To arrange for a Zoom link, visit Milobaker.cnps.org.

It’s time to prune your roses

January is the month to pull out your clippers and pruners. There is an art and science to cutting roses, and the Redwood Empire Rose Society would like to help.

The group is offering a pruning demonstration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in their garden at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. in Santa Rosa. Participants can practice techniques during the hands-on class led by consulting master rosarians of the American Rose Society. People should bring their own clippers. The class will cover how to keep roses clean and in good repair.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, local rose society president Barbara Ellis will talk about rose-pruning principles, also at the center, starting at 7 p.m.

The Redwood Empire Rose Society, founded in 1965, is an affiliate of The American Rose Society. In celebration of their 57 years of serving the local gardening community, the group is offering new memberships at the 1965 price of $3. They offer lectures from local and national rose experts and spring and summer rose-care demonstrations and host a rose show and exhibition, slated this year for April 30.

For more information, visit redwoodempirerosesociety.com.

Workshop will cover basics of flower arranging

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is hosting a free in-person workshop Monday, Jan. 17, on floral design.

The two-hour class, open to non-members, will cover the basics of floral design, how to choose the right container, various flowers and some tricks of the trade to give an arrangement a professional look. 10 a.m. to noon at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-546-5925 or email SRgardenclub@gmail.com for more information.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please allow at least three weeks’ notice for timely events.