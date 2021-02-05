Lessons from M.F.K. Fisher’s Last House in Glen Ellen

When famed writer M.F.K. Fisher moved into the new house she had built on her friend David Pleydell-Bouverie’s ranch, she was 63 and ready to downsize. But it was not to be a retirement home.

Beginning in the 1930s with “Serve it Forth,” Fisher was the first to write extravagantly about food as metaphor and memoir in a lush and literary way that earned her an elite spot among 20th-century writers. Her two decades in the two-room cottage in Glen Ellen was a fertile time. She wrote and published 13 books and entertained friends like Julia Child, James Beard, Alice Waters, Herb Caen and Maya Angelou, typically over simple meals from her galley kitchen.

She called her bungalow “Last House.” Here she consorted with “Sister Age” as she called it, fiercely determined to continue writing despite debilitating arthritis and Parkinson’s disease, writing by dictation and even in her head.

“I’m not hungry anymore,” she told New York Times Magazine Food Columnist Molly O’Neill two years before she died, alluding to the inner cravings that drove her work. “Yet this is the most creative time of my life.”

There is much about the simple house, nestled in a meadow on what is now the 535-acre Bouverie Preserve, that suited her needs and served her well. Working closely with Pleydell-Bouverie, an architect, she created a flexible multipurpose home with just enough space to do what she wanted to do, and no more. She winnowed down her objects to only those things she needed or truly loved, most which had a story or history. It was not pretension, but it accommodated a life of nonmaterial richness.

Last House reflected Fisher’s aesthetic rather than the latest in design. Yet there were features she incorporated 50 years ago that are in vogue again, from the open kitchen and living room to the way the home invited in the outdoors and was at ease in the landscape, as if it belonged there. In summer, the pale stucco walls blend with the dry grass.

There are many things about Last House, and how Fisher expressed herself through it, that resonate in a timeless way and offer valuable lessons for creating a home that suits our individual needs and tastes, particularly as we age and during a pandemic when so much of our lives are centered at home.

As Oakland writer Elizabeth Fishel put it, “She lived large in her small house,” and it “fit her perfectly, like a well-designed dress.” Fishel, who studies the homes of famous authors and what they can teach us, recently led a writer’s workshop with Fisher’s daughter, Kennedy Golden, that focused on some of the design and lifestyle principles embodied in Last House. The Last House Writing Workshop, which included a visual tour of the house, was so popular it will be repeated on April 24 (egret.org/mfk-fishers-last-house).

A new start

Fisher grew up in Whittier but spent some of her most significant years in Switzerland and France, where her appreciation for the sensual pleasures of food, the places where it was enjoyed and the people with whom it was shared took root and flourished. During her middle years she raised her two daughters in a Victorian on Oak Avenue in St. Helena.

“It was wonderful for entertaining,” Golden recalled of the Victorian house. “It had seven beds and a big kitchen where we had many meals with friends and family. But my sister and I had left the nest and my mother was there by herself. While she loved the house, it was too much for her. She was basically running a bed and breakfast because everybody came to stay. She was totally incapable of finding any time to write and to work and even just to enjoy her life.”

The home’s three stories, counting attic and basement, were a lot to maintain and difficult to navigate as arthritis set in.

“The old house was like loving someone you feel passionately about but just can’t live with anymore,” Golden said.

Pleydell-Bouverie’s offer to allow Fisher to build a house not far from his own on his 565-acre ranch was a blessing and a chance to create something from the ground up that was uniquely hers.

Downsizing is right-sizing

Like Fisher, many people find themselves wanting or needing to downsize to a smaller place in middle or later life. But a lot of younger people are turning to smaller houses, too, for a multitude of reasons, from budget constraints to the ease they offer.

Fisher decided she needed only two rooms — a combined kitchen and living room, or what we now call a great room, and a bedroom and workspace.

Fishel said she has found, in Last House, several basic principles that would resonate with anyone wishing to create a comfortable environment, whether they live in a palace or a palazzino, as Fisher called Last House.