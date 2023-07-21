Sonoma County

Take the Zero Waste challenge

Zero Waste North Bay, a consortium of businesses, nonprofits and people who have banded together to encourage a waste-free lifestyle, has named July 23-30 as Zero Waste Week.

Throughout the week the coalition, which includes Zero Waste Sonoma, Recology, Sonoma County Resource Recovery and the AB 939 Local Task Force, will host events to raise awareness about the environmental impacts of garbage and the need to produce less waste by reducing consumption; reusing, recycling and repurposing materials; and composting. Their goal is to promote a zero-waste lifestyle.

On Sunday, there will be a clothing swap in Sebastopol from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Farmers Market and a screening of the film “Microplastic Madness” at 11 a.m. at the Clover Theater in Cloverdale.

Other events include a household hazardous waste collection in Petaluma and a home gardener produce exchange, both on Tuesday, and a workshop on composting (led in Spanish on Wednesday and in English on Friday). For complete information about events, including times and locations, visit zerowastenorthbay.org/north-bay-zero-waste-week.

Healdsburg

Make your landscape water-smart

Stop wasting water by learning how to use it more effectively in your landscape. Daily Acts, Sonoma Water and the city of Healdsburg are teaming up to offer a program on how to turn your yard into a drought-resilient landscape.

Participants will tour two Healdsburg homes that have rainwater-catchment and laundry-to-landscape-graywater systems. Hosts will highlight the system components, design considerations and available rebates.

Everyone who attends will be entered to win a free Leaf Eater tool to help reduce the amount of debris that enters their rain tank.

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 29. The address will be provided upon registration at dailyacts.org. Free.

Napa

Put succulents to work in your landscape

Succulents continue to be a big trend in landscape design, particularly in California’s summer dry climate. But dry doesn’t have to mean drab.

The Napa County Master Gardeners will give a free presentation July 29 on how to incorporate more succulents into your garden. They will cover common types of succulents, their behaviors and their needs. They will also talk about basic design elements such as rocks and top dressing of small stones. 10 a.m. to noon at Las Flores Learning Garden, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Free, but registration is required at napamg.ucanr.edu.

