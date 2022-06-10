Local designers’ ideas on how to decorate your space on a budget

Have you bought a house but are still paying student loans? Did you recently move into your first apartment? Are you dying to make your space look Instagram-worthy but don’t have a ton of money to do it?

The Press Democrat spoke with local designers and thrift store fanatics who shared ideas on how to decorate your space on a budget.

Among the best tips these designers shared: first, incorporate furniture and other items you already have and second, find ways to upgrade the used treasures you find.

“Pick something up from a parent or grandparent or work with something that’s been handed down to you,” said Angela Vidinsky, the owner of Antique Society in Sebastopol. “Work with what you have. It’ll involve more creativity and shopping around.”

Now, before you start getting rid of things, take a look at what you have: a wooden night stand, lamp, dining room table, a 1950s dresser that was given to you by grandma?

“Don’t be afraid to throw some paint on it or strip paint off of it,” Vidinsky said.

If you’re looking for “new” pieces to add to your space (don’t always default to bargain stores and settle for cheap stuff just to buy something new), check out thrift stores, flea markets, antique stores and estate sales to pick up pieces for half what you’d pay for them at retail stores.

“You can furnish your home for a fraction of what you’d pay after buying furniture from retail stores,” said Dennis Eckman, owner of Black Cat Estate Sales in Healdsburg. “You also get better-quality things that’ll last longer.”

When you go digging for furniture and accent pieces amid stacks of dusty books, unmatched china and tons of bric-a-brac at local thrift stores, just know there are plenty of ways to give those pieces new life.

“When you discover a piece that’s interesting, think, ‘What potential does it have? How can I modernize it and put my personal stamp on it?,’” said Brian Andriola, a local interior style director.

Do you love your hand-me-down 1960s chair but hate the tacky cushions? Reupholster the chair cushions. YouTube has lots of instructional videos on how to do it yourself. Upgrade your round kitchen table with white chalk paint and distress it to give it a look that’s aged, yet hip. Sand the walnut dresser you discovered at Goodwill, paint it red, swap the dresser’s hardware for modern ceramic handles and give it a fresh, dazzling personality.

Susan Gardner, who’s hosted sales for 35 years in Sonoma County and owns Susan Gardner-Estate Sales, knows when the potential of a piece hits her.

Nearly 30 years ago, she found a half-moon-shaped window frame leaning against a barn at one of her estate sales in Sonoma. Though the frame was beat up and the paint was chipping, she picked it up for about $45, painted it white and attached a mirror behind it.

8 designer tips to curb cost — When designing, don’t be afraid to edit and arrange. Work with what you have. Pick three favorites from items you already own: a wooden dresser, book shelf, framed art or sculpture, for example. Then add to it. Cost: Free — Looking for cheap paint? Head to Lowe’s, Home Depot or Friedman's Home Improvement and check the “oops paint” section. They’re usable gallons of paint but discounted. Cost: $5-$50 a gallon — Explore the textile section in thrift stores. Cut up blankets or sheets and use them to make a chair cushion or pillows. See how to do that without sewing at bit.ly/3MwcPgY. Check out Joann Fabric and Crafts for discounted fabric, too. Cost: $3-$40 a yard — Liven up your room by adding indoor plants. Find affordable house plants ranging from Alocasia (elephant’s ear) and dragon plants to succulents at Trader Joe’s. Cost: $5.99-$15 — Looking for cheap art and other arty home accessories? Check out Society6.com. You also can create designs on Canva, a free online graphic design platform, and print them out at Walmart. Cost: $10-$100 — If your desk or chair legs break off, turn it into a floor-level piece for a boho or wabi-sabi-style seating arrangement for indoors or outdoors. Cost: Free — Save your Mason jars and turn them into vases, centerpieces and storage. Cost: Free — Use large floor cushions or oversize pillows for seating. Cost: $30-$50

Now, the mirror sits on her fireplace mantel in her living room in Kenwood.

“Get off your fanny and get out and go to these things,” Gardner said. “You’re going to pay less. You’ll find all sorts of neat things, both old and new.”

Finding furniture that’ll last

When on the hunt, how do you find pieces that will last a lifetime?

At the Alphabet Soup thrift store in Petaluma, store manager Maria Mandolini demonstrated what to look for. She pointed out a large 1980s wooden dresser set with gold handles and priced at $135. The original price, 40 years ago at retail stores, was $600, she said.