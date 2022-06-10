Subscribe

Local designers’ ideas on how to decorate your space on a budget

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2022, 10:59AM
Stores and online resources

Santa Rosa

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, 1201 Piner Road. bit.ly/3xcKZ3C

Redwood Gospel Mission, 1821 Piner Road. srmission.org

Treasure House, 3450 Airway Drive. bit.ly/3Nqwe42.

Whistlestop Antiques, 130 Fourth St. whistlestop-antiques.com

Petaluma

Alphabet Soup, 203 Western Ave. alphabetsoupstores.com

Sacks Hospice Thrift Store of St. Joseph Health, 128 Liberty St. sackshospicethrift.com

Sebastopol

Antique Society, 2661 Gravenstein Highway S. antiquesociety.com

Attico, 6791 Sebastopol Ave. atticostore.com

Emeryville

Ikea, 4400 Shellmound St. ikea.com/us/en

Online

Check out EstateSales.org to find estate sales in your area.

Facebook groups: Buy Nothing Sonoma County, Sonoma County Marketplace and Facebook Marketplace

Nextdoor

Etsy

Craigslist

Have you bought a house but are still paying student loans? Did you recently move into your first apartment? Are you dying to make your space look Instagram-worthy but don’t have a ton of money to do it?

The Press Democrat spoke with local designers and thrift store fanatics who shared ideas on how to decorate your space on a budget.

Among the best tips these designers shared: first, incorporate furniture and other items you already have and second, find ways to upgrade the used treasures you find.

“Pick something up from a parent or grandparent or work with something that’s been handed down to you,” said Angela Vidinsky, the owner of Antique Society in Sebastopol. “Work with what you have. It’ll involve more creativity and shopping around.”

Now, before you start getting rid of things, take a look at what you have: a wooden night stand, lamp, dining room table, a 1950s dresser that was given to you by grandma?

“Don’t be afraid to throw some paint on it or strip paint off of it,” Vidinsky said.

If you’re looking for “new” pieces to add to your space (don’t always default to bargain stores and settle for cheap stuff just to buy something new), check out thrift stores, flea markets, antique stores and estate sales to pick up pieces for half what you’d pay for them at retail stores.

“You can furnish your home for a fraction of what you’d pay after buying furniture from retail stores,” said Dennis Eckman, owner of Black Cat Estate Sales in Healdsburg. “You also get better-quality things that’ll last longer.”

When you go digging for furniture and accent pieces amid stacks of dusty books, unmatched china and tons of bric-a-brac at local thrift stores, just know there are plenty of ways to give those pieces new life.

“When you discover a piece that’s interesting, think, ‘What potential does it have? How can I modernize it and put my personal stamp on it?,’” said Brian Andriola, a local interior style director.

Do you love your hand-me-down 1960s chair but hate the tacky cushions? Reupholster the chair cushions. YouTube has lots of instructional videos on how to do it yourself. Upgrade your round kitchen table with white chalk paint and distress it to give it a look that’s aged, yet hip. Sand the walnut dresser you discovered at Goodwill, paint it red, swap the dresser’s hardware for modern ceramic handles and give it a fresh, dazzling personality.

Susan Gardner, who’s hosted sales for 35 years in Sonoma County and owns Susan Gardner-Estate Sales, knows when the potential of a piece hits her.

Nearly 30 years ago, she found a half-moon-shaped window frame leaning against a barn at one of her estate sales in Sonoma. Though the frame was beat up and the paint was chipping, she picked it up for about $45, painted it white and attached a mirror behind it.

8 designer tips to curb cost

— When designing, don’t be afraid to edit and arrange. Work with what you have. Pick three favorites from items you already own: a wooden dresser, book shelf, framed art or sculpture, for example. Then add to it.

Cost: Free

— Looking for cheap paint? Head to Lowe’s, Home Depot or Friedman's Home Improvement and check the “oops paint” section. They’re usable gallons of paint but discounted.

Cost: $5-$50 a gallon

— Explore the textile section in thrift stores. Cut up blankets or sheets and use them to make a chair cushion or pillows. See how to do that without sewing at bit.ly/3MwcPgY. Check out Joann Fabric and Crafts for discounted fabric, too.

Cost: $3-$40 a yard

— Liven up your room by adding indoor plants. Find affordable house plants ranging from Alocasia (elephant’s ear) and dragon plants to succulents at Trader Joe’s.

Cost: $5.99-$15

— Looking for cheap art and other arty home accessories? Check out Society6.com. You also can create designs on Canva, a free online graphic design platform, and print them out at Walmart.

Cost: $10-$100

— If your desk or chair legs break off, turn it into a floor-level piece for a boho or wabi-sabi-style seating arrangement for indoors or outdoors.

Cost: Free

— Save your Mason jars and turn them into vases, centerpieces and storage.

Cost: Free

— Use large floor cushions or oversize pillows for seating.

Cost: $30-$50

Now, the mirror sits on her fireplace mantel in her living room in Kenwood.

“Get off your fanny and get out and go to these things,” Gardner said. “You’re going to pay less. You’ll find all sorts of neat things, both old and new.”

Finding furniture that’ll last

When on the hunt, how do you find pieces that will last a lifetime?

At the Alphabet Soup thrift store in Petaluma, store manager Maria Mandolini demonstrated what to look for. She pointed out a large 1980s wooden dresser set with gold handles and priced at $135. The original price, 40 years ago at retail stores, was $600, she said.

“Open up the drawers and make sure the drawers aren’t flimsy and everything opens and closes the way it should,” Mandolini said while pulling out the drawers.

Stay away if the piece has particle board, also known as chipboard or low-density fiberboard, as it probably will not last, said Vidinsky, a devotee of high-quality wood.

When it comes to chairs, avoid those with damaged cane seats or outdated fabric as it is costly to reupholster an entire chair, she added.

At Alphabet Soup, Kristina Morris, who recently moved from Half Moon Bay to Petaluma, was focused on a round wood table outside the store. She was hoping to find a piece that would last through her nomadic life.

Morris said she picked up a mahogany dresser she found on Craigslist for $100, painted it with white chalk paint and distressed it to give a “modern-chic farmhouse aesthetic.

“Because of inflation, prices for furniture are only increasing,” Morris said. “You can find a piece of furniture whose wood has been around for over 50 years, put some elbow grease in and turn it into something new.”

Once, Andriola found a wooden octagon-shape table at a Santa Rosa garage sale for $60 and added his personal style by painting just the top of it a deep green.

“Sometimes you paint the very top of the piece, or add color or fabric to the back of a book shelf,” he said. “If people are willing to put in a little work, you’re creating a piece that is uniquely personal and you’re saving money.”

Check out estate sales, thrift stores, garage sales

At estate sales, you’re practically exploring someone’s entire, fully furnished, newly vacant home, and you’re bound to find a slew of old and new possibilities.

If you appreciate nostalgia, estate sales will feel more like a treasure hunt than a burdensome voyage with no end in sight.

Eckman, who has held these sales for more than 20 years, knows how to rummage through old things and pin down a deal. Through the course of nearly 500 sales, he has found kitchen chairs, pots and pans, dining tables and Asian decorative pieces like ceramics, Buddhas, dragons, wood carvings and framed art.

Incorporating second-hand pieces into your decor has benefits on a larger scale, too. “Fast furniture,” a term to describe low-cost, mass-produced and poorly made furniture that doesn’t last, leaves a heavy impact on our environment.

In 2018, nearly 10 million tons of furniture was disposed of in landfills, up from 8.9 million tons in 2010, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Only a small portion of furniture is recovered from landfills to be recycled.

“Becoming more environmentally conscious is more important now,” Vidinsky said. “There’s enough on the planet for everyone; we have to find ways to use it creatively.”

Styling tips

So, where do you start once you have a handful of pieces you’ve decided to work with?

Trying to figure out how to maximize space your tiny apartment can be vexing at first, but there are ways to do it.

Nancy Farage, principal interior designer of Holistic Home Designs in San Ramon, said placing a mirror in your space where it’s functional — next to a door, above a dresser or couch — will make your small apartment appear bigger and will bring in light.

Her motto: Keep furniture pieces light and warm in color so your apartment appears larger, open and breathable.

The Prickly Pear Airbnb in Scottsdale, Arizona. A design showcasing stacking beds in a small room to make room appear larger. Design by Nancy Farage, principal interior designer of Holistic Home Designs. (Laura Waugh)
The Prickly Pear Airbnb in Scottsdale, Arizona. A design showcasing stacking beds in a small room to make room appear larger. Design by Nancy Farage, principal interior designer of Holistic Home Designs. (Laura Waugh)

She also suggests keeping your apartment wall space as clear as possible so you don’t weigh down the room. Choose chairs and a sofa with low profiles rather than high backs. If you’re going to hang floating shelves on your wall, don’t overcrowd them. Simplicity is key.

Vidinsky said that when adding accessories like framed art, pillows or throws, keep one color consistent in the set to bring unity to your space. But don’t be afraid to mix and match different textures, monochromatic patterns and eras.

“If you find a piece that you love, get it. You’ll find a place for it in your space,” Andriola said. “Honor your sense of style. If you like it, it works. Ultimately, the space is yours.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Mya Constantino

Features reporter

Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.

