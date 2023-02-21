Map: Where to see wildflowers in Sonoma County 2023

Looking for wildflowers in Sonoma County? Here are some locations that promise colorful displays.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 21, 2023, 2:19PM
Wildflowers have already started popping up in California and state parks officials are “cautiously optimistic” for a “good” to “better than average” bloom thanks to all the rain the state received at the beginning of the year.

Looking for wildflowers in Sonoma County? Click on the poppy icons below to see locations that promise colorful displays.

Where is your favorite spot for wildflower viewing locally? Tell us below.

