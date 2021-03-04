Momofuku alumni open new Yountville restaurant

Two alumni of the Momofuki group of Asian-American fusion restaurants are opening a new restaurant in Yountville in the former Redd Wood space, as part of the North Block hotel, and bears the same name.

Nick Tamburo was a sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan. The new restaurant's general manager, Andy Wedge of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, will oversee the beverage program, which spotlights local wines and craft beers, as well as spirits and cocktails.

Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for outdoor patio dining while inside work is completed. Erin Martin of St. Helena is the designer.

"Cooking with an abundance of seasonal ingredients gives us the opportunity for constant experimentation in the kitchen," Tamburo said. "We're challenging ourselves to showcase California ingredients in imaginative dishes that are not only exciting to make but exciting to eat."

Tamburo's menu is described as "built for curious palates: simple dishes driven by the environment, infused with raw and smoky elements."

He will utilize a Japanese grill with Binchotan charcoal for dishes like Duck a la Gray with lime pickle and crème fraiche. In the wood-burning oven, he will create other dishes, like a whole Petrale sole roasted in seaweed, and Woodfired Cabbage, served with enoki mushroom, chili and matsuri rice. Naturally-leavened pizzas will be a house staple, beginning with a Potato Pizza with chive, buttermilk ranch and sturgeon caviar. Savory lunch and weekend brunch will take cues from the seasonal harvest. Poolside experiences are in the works, as are creative takes on in-room dining and pop-ups on the property.

Chef David Chang opened Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City in 2004. The New York Times credited Chang with "the rise of contemporary Asian-American cuisine" and Bon Appétit magazine named Momofuku "most important restaurant in America." Chang went on to open other restaurants in New York, as well as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Australia, and Toronto, Canada.

North Block is a modern boutique hotel with 20 rooms, a large pool and cabana at 6757 Washington St., Yountville.

Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at spaulsen@napanews.com.