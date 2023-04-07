New book explores ‘the bestiary’ of Sonoma State

The campus of Sonoma State is not typically the kind of place where one would think to go in search of nature, particularly with so many parks and open spaces to explore in Sonoma County.

But while it sits at the far reaches of suburban Rohnert Park, it is much closer to the wilds of Sonoma Mountain. In the 61 years since ground was broken on the university, the landscaping has filled in with trees, plants and ponds and an abundance of wildlife.

The campus was built on a former seed farm, making it a blank slate for planners and designers. Only two trees — a eucalyptus and a cypress — grew on the barren 215 acres that made up the initial campus footprint. (SSU has since grown to 269 acres).

While not native, both of those trees willfully survive to this day. But over time, mature redwoods and many other trees, shrubs and plants have been planted and flourished, unfolding into a landscape as inviting to wildlife as humans.

As the students came, so did the animals, from western pond turtles and double-crested cormorants, to silvery gray foxes and the occasional lion or bobcat loping down from the nearby mountain.

Sonoma State was alive with human and animal life when Lakin Khan arrived to take a job as an office administrator in the math and biology departments in 2001. In the years that followed, she took respite from the hours hunched over a computer by walking the campus, taking long strolls at lunch or running campus errands on foot whenever possible.

And it was on these walks that she began noticing “the turtles basking around the ponds,” the butterflies in the butterfly garden, western gray squirrels and the abundant bird life: egrets, owls, nuthatches, goldfinches, chickadees and juncos.

Eventually she was inspired to write about what she observed in a series of columns she called “Nature’s Way” published in the employee newsletter.

They were more than field notes. Lakin drilled down. She was compelled to research the evolving campus ecosystem through guidebooks and other reference materials, and by talking to gardeners, arborists, professors and other experts.

She studied the history and the geography of the area. Lightly embroidered into each piece were personal reflections that touch on more universal understandings, as she put it, “of our behavior as humans as revealed by our relationship with nature.”

Those essays, written between 2005 and 2009, became the foundation for a new book: “Home Turf: A Bestiary of Sonoma State.”

Designed by veteran graphic designer Gary Newman and illustrated by retired SSU art professor Shane Weare, the slim volume of lyrical essays also became her thesis for a graduate degree in creative writing. (It is available at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, on Amazon.com or by emailing lakhan@sonic.net.)

“The book is more of a nature essay book about the environment, and the idea of the natural environment and the built environment being one place,” said Khan, a writer, English teacher and director of fiction for the Napa Valley Writers Conference.

It was her SSU adviser, writer Noelle Oxenhandler, who suggested “the bestiary” approach. Bestiaries are descriptive books devoted to creatures, both real and imaginary, such as the phoenix or the half-man, half-lion manticore.

Bestiaries have been around for nearly two millennia, first showing up in a Greek text known as “The Physiologus” in the second or third centuries C.E. The first phrase of that text mentioned the “Bestiarium vocabulum,” which translates to “a catalog of beasts,” according to Khan.

But bestiaries are not natural history books merely describing the physical and behavioral characteristics of animals, she said. Woven in are myths, stories and legends, observations passed down orally by people who may never have seen or heard the animal themselves.

Bestiaries by medieval times would take on a moralizing tone. For Khan however, the bestiary was a literary device to explore the 269 acres of Sonoma State and its plant and animal life. All the creatures she does encounter and write about are real.

On a recent day in late March, she spotted a Cooper’s hawk in the redwoods along the front entrance, heard a red-shouldered hawk cry overhead, encountered squirrels out by the creek and Canada geese on the President’s Lawn.

There was a bonanza for bird lovers, from mallards and oak titmice to ravens soaring overhead. And, to her delight, a former colleague beckoned her to the upper floor of the newly restored Stevenson Hall where expansive windows offered a bird’s-eye view into the branches of a redwood tree where a great horned owl was chilling out.