Napa Valley food writer creates cookbook to help restaurant workers

4 p.m. Aug. 5: Launch party at the Napa Valley Welcome Center, 1300 First St. in downtown Napa. There will be samples of recipes and wine pairings in the cookbook, and those who chose the local pickup option can pick up their books.

5 p.m. July 29: Launch party at Southside Cafe's Century location at 135 Gasser Drive, Suite B, in Napa. The restaurant will cook their Cauliflower Tacos from the cookbook and Trefethen Family Winery will pour their riesling for the pairing.

Last year, Napa Valley food and wine writer Jess Lander was feeling helpless about the pandemic in general and the state of the restaurant industry — and its workers — in particular.

“I felt like I couldn’t do much,” she said. “I tried to order as much takeout as I could afford, but I was looking for something more I could do.”

Then she came across a couple of charitable cookbooks, including “Serving New York” and “A Bite of Boulder,” both collections of recipes from restaurants helping their hard-hit workers during the pandemic.

“I said, ‘Hey, we could do that,’” she recalled. “Napa is world-renowned for their culinary scene. … Then I discovered there was no cookbook that had a collection of recipes from the restaurants here.”

So Lander rolled up her sleeves, enlisted a few volunteers and found a charity partner in Feed Napa Now, a group started by Napa Valley restaurateurs that pays restaurants to feed people in need during fires or the pandemic. She started sending out emails to local restaurants and wineries who might want to participate in the first-of-its kind Napa cookbook.

The result is Lander’s “The Essential Napa Valley Cookbook,” a glossy hardback with color photos by Napa photographer Alexander Rubin. The cookbook, due to arrive from the printers any minute, features 36 recipes from 30 Napa Valley restaurants, including Charlie Palmer Steak and Cindy Pawlcyn’s Mustards in Napa, Christopher Kostow’s The Charter Oak in St. Helena and Solbar restaurant at Solage Resort & Spa in Calistoga.

Other restaurants included in the cookbook range from the newer — Compline in Napa; Southside cafe in Caneros, Yountville and south Napa; and Gran Électrica in Napa, which serves authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails — to the iconic, such as Angèle, Bistro Don Giovanni, Bounty Hunter and Model Bakery in Napa.

“We have a good mix of classic, legendary and local favorites that visitors may not have tried,” she said. “I wanted to spend a little extra money to live up to what Napa Valley represents, so I wanted a high-quality product, even though we self-published.”

The cookbook costs $39.95 and all of the proceeds will be donated. Feed Napa Now, which is partners with the Napa Valley Boys & Girls Club, will get 25% of the proceeds, while the rest will go to restaurant workers from the cookbook’s participating restaurants.

“I really wanted to donate all the proceeds, not just the profits,” Lander said. “If I’m dividing it up between the workers at 30 restaurants, I wanted to really make an impact, so it could pay off their bills or buy groceries.”

Lander is also hoping the cookbook will help Napa Valley’s newly reopened restaurants by letting people know they should get out and support them.

“A lot of the recipes are pretty iconic from those restaurants,” she said. “So people can eat there and then go home and make the dish.”

Each recipe is paired with a specific wine from a Napa Valley producer, hand-selected by Master Somm Desmond Echavarrie, who also wrote a two-page introduction to the wine pairing for the book. Echavarrie has his own wine import and distribution company, Scale Wine Group of Napa.

“The wine pairings doubled as small sponsorships, and that covered the printing costs,” she said. “It’s a pretty small amount for most wineries, and very few wineries passed on it. I have them all listed and linked on the website.”

Like the participating restaurants, which range from the Michelin-starred La Toque in Napa to the burger-centric Gott’s Roadside in St. Helena and Napa, the wines run the gamut.

“I really thought it would be awesome to have pairings,” Lander said. “The prices go from approachable to high-end wines. There’s something for everyone.”

One thing Lander insisted on was that the recipes needed be user-friendly for the home cook. She tested every recipe to scale it down and ensure it would be something people would want to make.

“I really wanted this to be an approachable Wine Country book,” she said. “Many of the Wine Country books are intimidating.”

Chapters include recipes for appetizers and sides, desserts and cocktails, although most of the recipes are for main courses, such as the Seared Salmon Filet from Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa, that venerable restaurant’s signature entree.

“If I’ve been wine-tasting all day, I want a cocktail,” she said. “We have some great mixologists.”

Lander put the book together in less than four months, and Rubin photographed most of the dishes in just two days, a breakneck pace that allowed him only 15 minutes per dish. Feed Napa Now came on as the charitable partner in January.