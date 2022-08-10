New Belgium Brewing reveals proposed Napa water park was publicity stunt

A beer-themed water park in Napa sounded too unbelievable to be true, and turns out, it was.

In June, Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing Company, maker of Fat Tire Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA among other beers, announced plans to open the Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park in the heart of Napa, complete with “136 acres of beer-powered fun.”

For two months, the idea rankled locals who saw fliers posted at local farmers markets and attended a focus group meeting at downtown Napa hotel Andaz, where a video promoting the park was shown and Voodoo Ranger action figures and pint glasses were given out.

On Monday, the company confirmed on Instagram that the park was a publicity stunt.

The brouhaha (or is it “brew ha-ha”?) began when a website called voodoorangeractionpark.com went online at the beginning of summer.

On the website, attractions such as the “world’s first beer-powered flume ride” and “NorCal’s tallest roller coaster made from reclaimed beer barrels” were promoted with crudely made images showing the theme park sitting in the middle of Napa. The page even included options to email for updates and special offers as well as a number to call, 1-888-4BEERPARK, to leave comments on the proposed park.

Locals quickly took to the internet to voice their suspicions and concerns, piling on a Reddit thread two months ago to denounce the idea and its legitimacy.

Yet, New Belgium continued with its claims, releasing more social media blasts that read, “The buzzkills of Whine Country want to stop our IPA Action Park. Help us make it happen. Like and share to save the park.”

The buzzkills of Whine Country want to stop our IPA Action Park. Help us make it happen. Like and share to save the park. pic.twitter.com/RGSx1omfBG — Voodoo Ranger (@voodooranger) July 1, 2022

In July, a group called Not In Napa formed with its own website, Facebook group and petition to fight the park.

Videos of protests and confrontations between the public and site surveyors from the theme park started popping up on the Facebook page, and publications like San Francisco Chronicle and Food & Wine began reporting on the unfolding clash.

Even as Not In Napa shared videos on its Facebook page of protests against the park, news sources such as the Chronicle pointed out that New Belgium never filed for county permits or bought property in Napa Valley. People on the Not in Napa Facebook page even began questioning if the protests were genuine.

A request for comment from Not In Napa was not returned.

the surveyors from Voodoo showed up today and we were there to meet them. #notinnapa Posted by NotinNapa on Friday, July 15, 2022

According to Adweek, the entire stunt was conceived of by New Belgium and DCX Growth Accelerator, an advertising company that specializes in experiential marketing.

“We wanted something that didn’t feel like a typical mass media campaign,” New Belgium’s head of marketing Shaun Belongie told Adweek. “It had to help us break through the clutter of 9,000-plus craft breweries out there in a really fun, irreverent and approachable way.”

Comparing its work to the subversive comedy of Sasha Baron Cohen (“Borat”), DCX claimed responsibility for dropping the fliers, setting up a billboard and buying print and radio ads promoting the park in Napa as well as organizing the fake site surveying event.

Yet, the company said it never meant to offend. “We never wanted to push this so far that people were legitimately upset,” Belongie told Adweek. “We were making it clear that it was all pretty ridiculous and that it wasn’t an entirely likely scenario for the park to be happening.”

New Belgium has not responded to The Press Democrat’s request for comment.

In an email to The Press Democrat, Napa County Planning Commission Director David Morrison wrote, “As this was never a serious proposal, the County does not have any comment.”

After revealing the park was an advertising campaign, New Belgium has gone from calling Napa “Whine Country” to planning a $10,000 donation to the Napa Valley Community Foundation, according to the Chronicle.