New book showcases Wine Country architecture, design

There was a time not so long ago when the Northern California Wine Country loved playing architectural masquerade.

Homes and wineries were dressed up to mimic France, Tuscany or some dreamy Mediterranean destination of indeterminate location. The vast vineyards, dry mountains and fields of lavender easily could be re-imagined as faraway places. Wineries became attractions to transport visitors to another time and place, from a 19th century German mansion on the Rhine (Beringer) to ancient Persepolis in the Persian Empire (Dariyoush) to the Cape Dutch style of South Africa (Chimney Rock).

But something interesting has been happening in the last decade. California has started to reclaim its architectural and design identity, one that represents the unique “terroir” of the Golden State.

“There has been so much great design over the past 10 years in particular, and it’s really evolved to an approach that springs from the land,” said Chase Reynolds Ewald, co-author of a new book, “At Home in the Wine Country” (Gibbs Smith).

The book is a visual home and garden tour through some of the best examples of contemporary architecture and design in the region. Each of the 17 homes and four accessory structures featured reflect an authentic sense of place, not just of California, but distinctively of Wine Country, too. Moreover, said Ewald and co-author Heather Sandy Hebert, they are designed to suit the unique characteristics of the site on which they are built.

The pair, experienced writers on architecture and design, focused primarily on Napa and Sonoma, with a few homes in the Carmel Valley. Seven of the homes are on this side of the Mayacamas Mountains.

As keen observers of shifting tastes and trends over the years, they note that design among the vines has been changing to a reflect a “defined sense of place, and not having to be someplace else,” as Hebert put it.

It’s that flowering of a local design ethos that the pair sought to highlight.

“A mission-style home is referencing California architecture, whereas Tuscan or French chateaux do not,” Hebert said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t think they’re pretty, but that is not the story we are telling.”

Sense of restraint

The story Hebert and Ewald are telling is of homes that reflect Wine Country’s “unique blending of agriculture and sophistication,” a look which runs the gamut from “modern farmhouse to refined rustic to updated agrarian to unapologetically modern.”

One characteristic these houses share, Ewald said, is a sense of restraint.

“It’s not about overbuilding or building a McMansion but being thoughtful and intentional about how to interact with these pristine sites in such beautiful places that are irreplaceable,” she said.

That means not overreaching with design, not wasting materials, using drought-resistant plants, offering on-site water catchment and storage, building in passive solar features and using other ways of “living more lightly on the land,” as the late Bay Area landscape designer and Sea Ranch visionary Lawrence Halprin said.

“Siting is another important thing, obviously for the views” Hebert said. “But also taking advantage of slopes for passive heating and cooling and to be less visible from the valley floor. If you’re on the hillside, you want to save the views for everyone else.”

Natural light

What does that look like, design-wise? Bigger windows, for one. Windows that become doors and doors that do double duty as windows. It’s all about letting the natural beauty of the landscape take center stage, rather than the architecture.

Interior designers, said Ewald, are taking a cue, selecting natural and understated materials, tones and accents.

“When you have great scenery, interior designers are prone to have not too much indoors that competes with the view,” Ewald said. “A lot of these homes have great art, but there’s a restraint about it as well. There are no loud colors or furnishings. They have these calm, fairly neutral. Nothing is too precious. Things are beautiful and often handmade and special, but people want to live in their homes and not feel their children can’t come in and their dog can’t come in and they can’t be free to put their feet on the coffee table.”

It is, they said, a “bespoke” style, with a respect for local artisans, fabricators and materials.

“That definitely is a common theme,” Hebert said. “These homes are designed for their comfort, their sense of ease and place in the community and not to impress. They may impress, but that is not their reason for being, which makes them even more wonderful.”