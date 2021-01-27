New cookbook offers advice on avoiding a cooking rut

Like many creative people, cookbook author Rebecca Katz has been putting her extra time during the pandemic to use, tackling a project that has been at the back of her mind for several years.

The author of six cookbooks including the award-winning “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen” (Ten Speed Press, 2009/2017), Katz has created her own niche at the intersection of healthy food and high flavor.

“Building up flavor has always been, in my mind, the most important part of a nutrient-dense and nourishing diet,” she said. “If it tastes good, it’s good. If it doesn’t, you won’t eat it.”

A renegade at heart, Katz wanted to reinvent the modern cookbook. She enlisted a colleague at Healing Kitchens, a company that creates online courses and works with the health care industry, to help her remake the traditional format with templates instead of recipes and videos and graphics instead of photos.

The goal was to help people strengthen their skills, learn to improvise and escape from their daily cooking ruts.

“You are always going to have the same veggies and proteins,” Katz explained. “The idea was, how can you strengthen your culinary muscle by switching things up, using herbs and spices and different techniques of how to cook something?”

The result is a self-published eBook and hardcover cookbook, “The Power of Yum,: Simple, Healthy, Fresh & Flavorful” (Healing Kitchens, 2020) by Rebecca Katz and Jen Yasis. The colorful 100-page book serves as a reference guide for upping your cooking game during the pandemic and beyond.

“Our target audience was a general, everyday audience,” Katz said. “What we have found is that a lot of young people are attracted to the book — people in their 20s and early 30s — because it’s much more graphic, and it’s accessible.”

‘Flavorprints’

The book introduces Katz’s concept of creating “yum” through a series of “Global Flavorprints” — blends she curated of seasonings, herbs, spices and aromatics — to battle what she calls “taste-bud fatigue.”

The spice and herb combinations include flavors drawn from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Moroccan, Latin, Indian and Japanese/Asian cooking styles, and they can be deployed throughout all kinds of cooking techniques.

“Even seasoned cooks tend to do a sheet-pan chicken the exact same way, with olive oil and garlic,” she said. “This is an invitation to learn how to improvise, so you become much more flexible in the kitchen. It’s like going to yoga, only for the kitchen.”

The challenge for the authors was to simplify the “Flavorprints” as much as possible. They asked each other what herbs and spices they use every day, then they met in the middle to create the “essence of Yum,” reducing the ingredients down to the essentials.

“People are not necessarily used to working with herbs and spices, so it’s like learning a new language,“ Katz said. “Keeping it simple gets people indoctrinated and makes it part of their everyday life.”

With the use of global spices exploding right now, sourcing them has become a lot easier for home cooks. Now even mainstream spice companies are packing them into smaller jars, Katz said, so cooks can purchase small amounts that stay fresh. And smaller companies like Whole Spice of Petaluma and Savory Spice Shop of Sonoma and Santa Rosa have always operated this way.

The book also offers a key lesson on using FASS (fat, acid, salt and sweet), which enables cooks to balance dishes by adding extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, sea salt or maple syrup.

“It’s the key to good cooking,” Katz said. “By understanding how fat, acid, salt and sweet balance each other out, you can rescue anything.”

A visual cookbook

Although Katz believes traditional cookbooks aren’t going away, she wanted to create a new format that would incorporate the visual nature of modern life, such as with Instagram to YouTube. With the eBook and hardback book, readers can link to quick videos that demonstrate various techniques.

“They are what we call process videos,” she said. “Cooking is very visual, and sometimes it really helps to see something.”

The book also is packed with whimsical illustrations by Yasis that explain techniques such as knife cuts for sheet-pan cooking, the steps of stir-fry cooking and how to compose an interesting salad as a main course.

“In a traditional cookbook, you may have variations, but they would be separate recipes,” Katz said. “This is almost like giving someone a cheat sheet.”

The heart of the cookbook is a series of chapters on essential techniques, starting with how to amp up flavor with dressings and dollops made from fresh herbs and spices.