HEALDSBURG

Costeaux kicks off 100th year with olive dinner

This one-of-a-kind dinner is three celebrations rolled into one: the kickoff of Costeaux Bakery’s 100th year, olive season and Valentine’s Day at the Olive You, Costeaux dinner 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14, at Costeaux Bakery. The evening starts with a curated olive bar and charcuterie with a chance to chat up olive expert Don Landis. Afterward, enjoy a multicourse dinner featuring items from Dry Creek Olive Co. paired with wines from Trattore Farms. The evening will end with a surprise dessert prepared by Nancy Seppi. Tickets are $100 per person and are available at costeaux.com/product/olivedinner. 417 Healdsburg Ave.

SEBASTOPOL

Let the good times roll at first Friday event

Grab your beads and let the good times roll at Fog Crest Vineyard’s Mardi Gras festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Fog Crest, a producer of Russian River Valley pinot noir and chardonnay, sits on a hill with breathtaking views of Laguna de Santa Rosa below. Pair wines with a Low-Country feast from one of Sonoma County’s newest food trucks, The Cajun Connect, which will serve gumbo, jambalaya and beignets plus other traditional Cajun cuisine. And, of course, there will be king’s cake, because it’s not Mardi Gras without it. Tickets are $25 per person and available at cellarpass.com/profile/fog-crest-vineyard. 7602 Occidental Road.

CLOVERDALE

Sip and stroll Saturdays with wine, beer and more

After a rain delay in January, the inaugural Cloverdale wine walk happens 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event, which will happen the first Saturday of each month, features wines, beer and olive oil tastings as well as craft vendors and live music. It’s an ideal way to stroll, sip and savor all downtown Cloverdale has to offer. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at kelleyandyoung.com/winewalk or in person at Kelley & Young Wines at 119 S. Cloverdale Blvd. or I.SEE. Optical Co. at 210 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

SONOMA

Dinner and a classic rom-com at Jacuzzi

Romance is in the air at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards where they’ll screen a truly vintage rom-com, 1953’s “Roman Holiday” starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in their piazza. The evening under the stars begins with a glass of bubbles followed by dinner of tossed salad and a personal-size wood-fired pizza from girl & the fig paired with a selection of Jacuzzi wines. Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at jacuzziwines.com/events. 24724 Arnold Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Learn cookie decorating for Valentine’s Day

Why buy sweets for your sweet when you can make them and take home some new decorating skills? Crafted by Appellation will host a pre-Valentine’s Day cookie decorating class at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at CraftWork coworking space. During the 90-minute classes, instructor Amy Hunsberger of Once Bitten Bakery will give tips for rolling, cutting and baking cookies for decorating, plus how to prepare and color royal icing. After the tutorial, she’ll guide the class in decorating a dozen cookies of their own to take home. $125 class includes cookies, decorating tools and supplies, plus two glasses of wine and light bites from chef Charlie Palmer. Exploretock.com/crafted-at-appellation. 445 Center St.

HEALDSBURG

Star chefs fundraiser features films, food

Four of the top toques in Alexander Valley will come together for a fabulous night of food, wine and film at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lo & Behold restaurant to benefit the educational programs of AVFilm. Chef Erik Anderson of Barndiva, Domenica Catelli of Catelli’s, Aaron Arabian of the recently closed Trading Post and Sean Kelley of Lo & Behold have created an elegant multicourse menu with dishes inspired by their favorite films. Each course will be paired with wines from small family-owned wineries including Amista, Bricoleur, Freeman and Vaughn Duffy. Tickets are $250 per person and available at avfilmpresents.org/upcoming-events. 214 Healdsburg Ave.

BODEGA BAY

Tongue Dancer hosts first winemaker dinner

It’s been a decade since James MacPhail launched his passion project, Tongue Dancer Wines, and now the time is right for his first winemaker dinner, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Bluewater Lounge at the Links at Bodega Harbor. MacPhail is devoted to making chardonnay and pinot noir and will pair his wines with chef Kenneth Topp’s four-course menu. A predinner cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m. The dinner is $110 plus tax and gratuity. Reserve a seat and make dinner selctions at http://bit.ly/408lI8g. 1301 Heron Drive.

SEBASTOPOL

Sip and dip at Dutton Estate

Instead of sending your sweetheart chocolate-dipped strawberries, you can enjoy the popular Valentine’s Day delicacy together at Dutton Estate Winery. Attendees can dip berries and other decadent treats in chocolate during an interactive tasting paired with four red wines, including estate-grown pinot noir and syrah. This special Valentine’s Day pairing runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Feb. 11 to 14 and is available for groups of two to eight. Make a reservation at Duttonestate.com/visit-us/upcoming-events or call 707-829-9463. 8757 Green Valley Road.