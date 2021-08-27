Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Aug. 29-Sept. 7, 2021

Sept. 3

Sonoma: Come for yoga, wellness and inspiration in the park with this guided session taught in Spanish at Sonoma Garden Park. Disconnect from the stress and speed of life by learning simple and effective exercises to rejuvenate your body and mind. Free. Begins at 6 p.m. 19996 Seventh St. E. sugarloafpark.org/events

Sept. 4

Santa Rosa: The famous Bill and Dave Hikes are back! Bill and Dave have retired, but the hikes will go on. These are moderate to strenuous hikes. Bring water, snacks or lunch and wear sturdy hiking shoes. This 10-mile roundtrip hike at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park & Open Space Preserve will cover 1,700 feet of elevation gain on the North Sonoma Mountain Ridge trail to Deer Camp in adjacent Jack London State Historic Park. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park is located at 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Glen Ellen: Hike for fitness at Jack London State Historic Park. There will be two trail options: a 2-mile roundtrip hike to the Lake site or a 4.5-mile roundtrip hike that continues from the Lake site to the Ancient Redwood. The hikes are on uneven, rocky terrain, so wear hiking shoes and bring water. 10 a.m. to noon. Free, plus parking fee. Limit of 20 participants, and registration is required. Register at jacklondonpark.com/events/redwood-fitness-hike-september-4-2021. Jack London State Historic Park is located at 2400 London Ranch Road.

Sept. 6

Kenwood: Come to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a peaceful hike through the woods. During this 2-mile hike with 400 feet of elevation gain, learn about the park’s plants, animals and history. Free. 10-11 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is located at 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. sugarloafpark.org