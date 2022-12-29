Outdoor events in Sonoma County Jan. 1-10

Jan. 1

Glen Ellen: Start the new year on the right foot with the 2023 First Day Hike. In this 8-mile moderately strenuous round-trip hike, challenge yourself to start the new year with fitness. Be prepared to take a photo once you make it to the top. Rain will cancel the hike. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10, plus parking. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. Get tickets at bit.ly/3VqbkFd.

Jan. 6-7

Santa Rosa: Take your landscape photography to the next level with local photographer Jerry Dodrill, using the Laguna landscape as your muse. During this in-depth two-day photography workshop, you’ll learn the tools, strategies and techniques to create images that tell a story of our natural world with your DSLR or mirrorless camera. During a group review session, you’ll go through images and process them using the latest photo-editing software together. Tickets are $250. Pre-registration required. Sessions: 9 a.m. to sunset (about 5 p.m.) Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3WHDexu.

Jan. 7

Petaluma: Bill Myers & Dave Chalk have retired, but the popular hikes continue. Join others for a moderate to strenuous hike through Helen Putnam Regional Park, with 360-degree views of Petaluma and Petaluma River through oak woodlands and meadows. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Meet at Chileno Valley Road parking lot. Space is limited. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3I3g1C3.

Santa Rosa: Come out for a volunteer workday at Pepperwood Preserve. Participants will hike over potentially uneven terrain to reach the work site. They may plant native plant plugs, work on erosion control, build piles to be burned in the winter or remove invasive plant species. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free event. Kids aged 10 and older are welcome; children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Meet at the Dwight Center Courtyard. Register at bit.ly/3FUQjNr.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.