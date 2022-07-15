Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 17-26, 2022

July 17

Kenwood: Join author and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park docent Dana Glei in a 2-mile hike focusing on bird species commonly seen and heard in the park. Participants will learn how to identify birds by sight, sound, flight pattern and behavior. Birds will likely be raising this year’s brood now, so hikers also might be able to observe their nesting patterns.

The hike will start along Meadow Trail (85% sun exposure) and return along the shadier Hillside Trail. Bring water, sun protection and, if you like, a snack and a plant identification guide. If you use the iNaturalist app or would like to learn how to use it, make sure it’s already installed on your smartphone before you arrive for the hike. Tickets: $10. Parking fees apply. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the White Barn. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Find more information at bit.ly/3RhyMUm.

July 21

Online: Local author Iris Dunkle will give a reading from her book, “Charmian Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer,” at the House of Happy Walls museum at Jack London State Historic Park from 5 to 6 p.m. The book looks closely at the life of London’s wife, Charmian, and her own literary work, travels and adventures.

In-person tickets for the event, presented with the Pasadena Public Library, are already sold out, but to join the live online reading, register for the Zoom link at bit.ly/3cc6JFX. Free.

Santa Rosa: Always wanted to fly fish, but don’t know how to cast? The Russian River Fly Fishers give free fly-casting instruction at the casting pond in Galvin Community Park. No previous casting experience is needed. All ages and abilities are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Casting equipment is available to use if you don’t have your own. Free. Every Thursday evening, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Galvin Community Park, 3330 Yulupa Ave. The casting pond is southeast of the soccer fields and dog park. Contact Steve Tubbs for more information at bit.ly/3IsDASN.

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3c4gpCm.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3uCq1dI.

July 23

Kenwood: Bask in forest therapy, also known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice that through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness is meant to calm, restore and promote balance. Tickets: $20; $10 for Sugarloaf Ridge State Park volunteers and free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. Two sessions offered: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yT0xLW.

