Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 13-22, 2021

June 15

Online: Botanist Sean Hanofee will talk about botanizing Placer and Nevada counties in an online talk hosted by the California Native Plant Society’s Milo Baker Chapter. Hanofee traveled throughout Nevada and Placer counties in 2020 to explore a variety of habitats in this notably unique section of the Sierras. Through his pictures, he’ll take participants on a journey through the fascinating plant communities he found there. 7:30 p.m., free. Find the link at milobaker.cnps.org to the discussion on Zoom.

June 17

Sonoma: Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting sessions for beginners who want to learn how to play disc golf. After registering, participants will get a link to a video so they can familiarize themselves with the rules of the game and basic throwing and grip techniques. In the class, discs and baskets for practice will be provided, then participants can take their new skills to the disc golf courses at Crane Creek or Taylor Mountain regional parks. 5-7 p.m. at Maxwell Farms Regional Park. $10, plus $7 parking or free parking for parks members. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3ct4CuG. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Maxwell Farms park is located at 100 Verano Ave. Other sessions are planned for June 26 at Tolay Lake Regional Park and July 24 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park.

Online: What’s the summer solstice and why is it significant? Find out in Sonoma County Regional Parks’ weekly 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will focus on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

June 18

Santa Rosa: For beginners and people who have never tried stand-up paddleboarding before but want to learn, Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting classes covering the basic techniques at Spring Lake Regional Park. Participants also will be able to see and learn about local flora and fauna with the class. All ability levels and ages 8 and older are welcome. 9-10:30 a.m. $25, plus $7 for parking or free parking for parks members. Registration is required, at bit.ly/3cuJlAR. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Spring Lake Regional Park is located at 393 Violetti Road. Other sessions are planned for July 9 and Aug. 6.

June 19

Kenwood: Join a yoga session and hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. A mix of easy hiking and gentle yoga postures, breath work and guided meditation; no mat is necessary. Participants should wear weather-appropriate clothing and face masks. Hiking route varies depending on weather conditions and group interest but usually covers 2 to 3 miles. $30, which includes parking fee if registering in advance online. Meet at the Visitor’s Center unless otherwise noted in confirmation email before the hike. Limited to 12 people. Find more information and register at bit.ly/3v3TtqF