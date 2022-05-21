Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 22-31, 2022

May 22

Kenwood: Begin your Sunday with yoga at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Join instructor Susan Topf for a mix of easy hiking and gentle yoga postures, breath work and guided meditation. No mat is needed. Wear weather-appropriate, comfortable clothing and bring water. The hiking route will depend on weather conditions and the interests of the participants. The route typically covers 2 to 3 miles of varied terrain. Tickets: $30. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All levels and ages welcome. Limited to 12 participants. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet outside the Visitor’s Center. Get tickets at bit.ly/37OjLaI.

May 28

Kenwood: Once the year’s rainy ends, butterfly and dragonfly season begins. Join a 5-mile guided hike, with approximately 800 feet of elevation gain, to discover what’s flying around and learn about creek, pond and meadow habitats. The route explores the Sonoma Creek ecosystem along the Creekside trail, continues up the Lower Bald Mountain trail where you may see summer wildflowers and returns through the Meadow trail. Bring water, sun protection and, if you have them, butterfly and wildflower guides. Rain will cancel this event. Tickets: $15 general admission; $7.50 for Sugarloaf volunteers and youth (ages 12 to 17). Parking fees apply. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn parking area. Get tickets at bit.ly/3sHDD6D.

Sebastopol: Hit the trails at Ragle Ranch Regional Park for a hike, stop along the way to work out and finish off with a cool-down routine. Bring a resistance band if you have one, a towel (optional) and water and snacks. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents; $17 for attendees from outside the county. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. Registration is required, and accommodations are made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. For more information, email Mich Swannucci at Michele.Swannucci@sonoma-county.org. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yNoOmK.

Kenwood: Have you heard of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing? The Japanese practice promotes balance and restored vitality through heightened sensory awareness while being in nature. Learn techniques to maximize the health benefits and stress-reducing qualities of walking in nature. Shinrin-yoku originated in Japan and is gaining popularity in the U.S. for its wellness benefits. These walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets: $20. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3MjeqHj.

To May 31

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3MpJQfl.

