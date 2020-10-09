Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 11-17, 2020

Oct. 14:

Sonoma: Each Wednesday this October, Sonoma Ecology Center educators host an after-school activity session for kids to get them outdoors and away from their computers. This month kids will learn about indigenous people and the oak woodland of our region. 12:30-3:30 p.m., free. Montini Preserve; 175 1st St. West, Sonoma. A parent or chaperone must also attend. Subject to cancellation due to air quality. For more information, contact Tony Passantino at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org

Oct. 15:

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a 15-minute conversation on Facebook Live about local parks and nature, concluding with a question-and-answer session. This week’s discussion will focus on our coast. 2:30-2:45 p.m., free. To view, visit the parks’ Facebook page, facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

Oct. 17:

Sonoma County: Women are invited to join one of three bike rides hosted by Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition: a short- (5-10 miles), moderate- (15-20 miles) or long-distance (20-25 miles) ride. For full details about each, visit bit.ly/2SBXjqc. Face masks and social distancing required. Bring your bike (in working order), helmet, water and cash for coffee or lunch. Registration required ahead of time. You will receive information about the location for the ride once you register.

Sonoma: Every Saturday, Sonoma Garden Park hosts a Harvest Market from 9 a.m.-noon. Fresh produce, flowers, herbs, honey, eggs and more are sold. Those attending must comply with the social distancing rules, and masks are required. 19996 7th St. East, Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3d84zDs