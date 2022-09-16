PD employees share stories of the earthquake, old press passes, summer fun

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Colorful collection of press passes

So many of us began working from home during the pandemic and have found it convenient to continue doing so. One side effect of that trend I’ve noticed is that work-related mementoes that once might have littered my newsroom cubicle now reside in the spare room that has become my home office.

During the transition, a few quirky innovations have occurred. One is the “pass tree” I keep in my home office. Every time I cover a festival, I get a colorful plastic pass card to hang around my neck as ID. When I can get home, I hang them around the neck of my floor lamp. I’ve done it for years, so now there’s a lot them.

Samples include the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Country Summer, Tattoos and Blues and the historic Band Together benefit concert for North Bay fire relief at AT&T Park in 2017, starring Metallica. These passes filled a desk draw at the office but now they hang from the neck of my floor lamp, making it look like the Andy Warhol version of a Christmas tree.

— Dan Taylor, The Press Democrat

Friday, Sept. 16

I was oddly prepared for that quake

I was about to start hemming a pair of hiking pants for my trip to Desolation Wilderness this weekend when the sewing machine set on my kitchen table started moving. I thought to myself, I haven’t even pressed the foot pedal. Seconds later I knew it was an earthquake. I didn’t do anything I was supposed to.

I didn’t drop down to my hands and knees. I didn’t cover my head and neck, didn’t get under a sturdy table or desk, didn’t get next to an interior wall or crouch near low-lying furniture. I didn’t do any of the things recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About the only thing I did do was unplug the sewing machine.

When the shaking stopped, I took stock of the backpacking gear I’ve been organizing on my living room floor; the water filtration kit and water purification tablets; the dehydrated apples beef jerky and homemade trail mix. I thought all I need is a few cans of food for an earthquake kit.

— Martin Espinoza, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Sept. 15

Pink flamingos in Sonoma yards

Sonoma Charter School is offering community residents an opportunity to surprise a friend or family members with a flock of brightly colored pink flamingos in their front yard.

This offer, for the lighthearted SCS fundraiser “Flock to School,” will be available from Sept. 19 to Oct. 10. Anyone paying $25 can arrange for the imitation flamingos to nest in a yard in the 95476 area code for up to 48 hours.

Also, anyone who wants to protect their home from being invaded by these feathered creatures do so for a $10 fee.

— Daniel Johnson, Sonoma Index-Tribune

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Cruising around the Sonoma Coasts

Last weekend I rented out a camper van and cruised the Sonoma Coast. While cruising, I decided to park at one of the beaches to wander around. I crawled into a tent made out of sticks, watched dogs run excitedly across the sand and basked in the cool mist.

I’ve never lived near a beach before. Now, I live about 40 minutes away from a line of beaches, and I must say — it’s pretty EPIC.

— Mya Constantino, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Happy National Peanut Day

What does former President Jimmy Carter have to do with The Press Democrat newsroom? As we celebrate National Peanut Day today, let me shed light on how #39 influences an in-house staff recognition program.

When the former Georgia governor (and prominent peanut farmer from Plains) was running for president in 1976, he published an autobiography called, “Why Not the Best?” The title comes from a frosty interview Carter had with a World War II admiral as the future president was vying for a spot in the nation’s fledgling nuclear submarine program. Carter fumbled answers to a series of questions posed by Admiral Hyman Rickover who challenged Carter to do better; to be the best.

I read the book long ago, and that passage remained with me. So, last year, I shared that story as we unveiled “The Golden Peanut Award,” a monthly award given by PD staff members to another peer whose contributions are meaningful, but often are unseen. Editors play no role in its selection. It celebrates those who are giving their best to our readers. It pays tribute to excellence and collaboration — and a former humble peanut farmer turned president whose contributions to America and the world far transcend his four years in the White House. Happy National Peanut Day, everyone, and thanks, Jimmy.

— Richard A. Green, The Press Democrat

Monday, Sept. 12

A summer full of county experiences

I moved to Sonoma County in November 2019, coming from Southern California to work at The Press Democrat as features editor. I was enthusiastic — especially to see the wealth of live music, art, fairs and festivals, restaurants and wineries I’d heard about. And just wait until summer, people told me — there’s so much to enjoy and so many people out enjoying it together.

Then, before summer arrived, the pandemic did, with sudden, massive impact. I remember the quiet that followed, with empty streets downtown and all those long-running fairs and summer events curtailed. It was difficult to get a sense of the place I’d moved to and its creative, fun side I’d heard so much about.

Thankfully, this summer has been different. I got to taste delicious local ciders at the Gravenstein Apple Fair, watch the sun set over the mountains as I listened to a harp performance with friends on the Green Music Center lawn and laugh and scream on the Zipper and the Viper at the Sonoma County Fair. I’m seeing Sonoma County anew in many ways, and I’m looking forward to what harvest and the holiday seasons will bring.

— Antonie Boessenkool, The Press Democrat