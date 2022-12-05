PD staff reflect on Black Friday, rain and Snoopy’s Home Ice

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Winter rains flow through the creek

I live beside a stretch of Matanzas Creek, which rolls out of bucolic Bennett Valley and joins with Santa Rosa Creek in a graffiti-scrawled tunnel beneath City Hall less than a mile away from my home. The stream is my moving touchstone for the change of seasons.

Recently, for too much of the year, its flow has been a tepid, drought-diminished sight: the riffles barely running, the lone deep pool shrinking to the point that you wouldn’t wet your shirt wading across.

But when winter rains arrive in sufficient strength, like overnight Wednesday, the creek is rejuvenated. Back is the babble and froth of rushing water, and the gleam of wet river stones again marks the far bank under the long, blue tree swing.

My first winter along the creek, I saw a river otter swimming in the current, diving and resurfacing with such ease that it looked like play. I haven’t seen one since, but this time of year my hope rises with each replenishing storm.

— Brett Wilkison, The Press Democrat

Friday, Dec. 2

This is the best sandwich in Santa Rosa

In my humble opinion, lunchtime meals are meant to be simple and terms of meal hierarchy, it’s low maintenance. We’re talking no muss, no fuss in my household. I’m by no means a foodie and I just need something that’ll get the job done.

This is why sandwiches have always been my jam. They’re easy.

This week my coworker Andrew Graham and I walked to Wilibees Wine and Spirits in downtown Santa Rosa for a sandwich where I zeroed in on the number six. The sandwich’s had prosciutto, brie, fig jam and some greens.

Y’all, I devoured that tasty thing. I’m telling you now, please run, don’t walk and try this sandwich, then report back on what you think.

Something tells me my simple turkey sandwich isn’t going to do it for me anymore.

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Dec. 1

An unlikely pair became friends

A few weeks ago, I adopted a fluffy gray baby bunny who was only about eight weeks old. My cat, Indi, was very skeptical at first, but also quite curious. When she would see the bunny, Ghost, her eyes would widen, and she would get the same look on her face as when she’s hunting bugs and lizards outside.

I got worried, of course.

One day, I went out to the barn where Ghost lives in and found Indi had somehow snuck in and jumped right into Ghost’s pen. She didn’t attack him, though — just sat next to him and watched.

Now, I have a cat and bunny who are best friends and I can happily say adopting them both were some of the best decisions I have made in my life.

— Kylie Lawrence, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Nov. 30

The vibrant colors of autumn

When I lived in the Midwest, I sent boxes of leaves to my sisters who lived in California. I told them to enjoy the splashes of color – the deep reds, yellows and oranges — because I was certain they were suffering terribly from missing fall. I think about those boxed leaves this time of year. Now that I live in California, I can see that what my sisters always said is true, that Californians experience fall.

I’m particularly fond of the vineyards with their burnt orange, crunchy leaves that seem to be taking their last breath before tumbling onto the vineyard floor. Fall may be more pronounced in the Midwest and on the East Coast, and a bit more scattershot in California, but there’s plenty of vibrant color to be found when you scout for it.

— Peg Melnik, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Holiday memories on the ice

Growing up in Santa Rosa, Charles Schulz was an omnipresent part of the holidays.

Each winter, my family would visit the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, locally known as Snoopy’s Home Ice, to watch the holiday figure skating shows. My parents enjoyed the skating, I always waited for Snoopy to come out, and kept an eye open for Sparky himself in the audience. On winter afternoons, we also sometimes stopped by for hot chocolate at the arena’s café and a walk through the gift shop next door. Some afternoons, we’d watch hockey players scrimmage while we enjoyed our hot drinks. Lots of things have changed in town over the past few decades, but Snoopy’s Home Ice remains, and still makes me think of the holidays.

— Charles Swanson, The Press Democrat

Monday, Nov. 28

Cyber Monday? No, thanks. I’ll shop local

I never understood Cyber Monday. It’s purely a matter of convenience. I would certainly trade my personal comfort to stand in line early on a brisk November morning if it meant I was supporting a local business.

I’m of a young(er) generation and, yes, I’m a partaker in all-things digital, but I’m rather conventional when it comes to holiday shopping. I prefer going into a store and being among people. I enjoy seeing things in person before I buy them and witnessing a smiling face when I approach the checkout. It’s just a better experience than being hunched over a computer, endlessly scrolling to find that perfect item.

We have so many wonderful small businesses in Sonoma County. So, shop local when you can. It benefits us all.

— Bryce Martin, The Press Democrat