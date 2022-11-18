PD staff reflects on Charles Schulz, working from home and nature days

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Nov. 19

My cat has become my coworker

This month many Press Democrat reporters are working from home while our new office in downtown Santa Rosa is set up.

My cat, Juice, does not seem to mind.

In fact, she seems to enjoy plastering herself to my keyboard, swatting the computer mouse off my desk and putting her tail-end directly into my camera during Zoom interviews. This means my days are spent peeling a furry chunk of gelatinous cat off my keyboard so I can write, but it’s not all bad. The purring fills the void that used to be occupied by my colleague’s chatter in the office. And thankfully my sources don’t seem to mind the comedic relief provided by my cat’s attention-seeking appearances.

— Alana Minkler, The Press Democrat

Friday, Nov. 18

Spending time in the Grove of Old Trees

As you drive through the small, yet charming wooded town of Occidental, turn onto Coleman Valley Road and continue on. Then, turn left onto Fitzpatrick Lane, a one way street. A little ways down you’ll find a hidden gem known as the Grove of Old Trees, which sits on the unceded ancestral territory of the Southern Mimo people and Coast Miwok people.

As you walk along it’s paths, you are surrounded by majestic coastal redwoods, many of which were set to be harvested back in the day. Along with the trees, you embark on a journey through 48-acres of lush greenery that used to dominate the Northern California coast long ago. The Grove of Old Trees is definitely worth a visit, at your leasure.

— Kienan O’Doherty, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Nov. 17

I found Chucky in Healdsburg

This month, I meandered through Healdsburg’s Día de los Muertos celebration. Among the beautifully made ofrendas, lively music and cool 1950s vintage cars on display, was a person wearing a Chucky costume, casually handing out candy.

Suddenly, I was 6 years old again — spooked, sweating and avoiding all things Chucky related like the plague. Once I saw Chucky, I turned around and took the long way back to my car. Nope, not today. Not ever. Aside from remembering that I'm sort of scared of the murderous doll, the celebration was quite incredible.

— Mya Constantino, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Happy (upcoming) birthday Schulz

Over the weekend, I did final edits to a 24-page special section celebrating what would’ve been Charles M. Schulz’s 100th birthday. It publishes Thanksgiving Day, and I hope readers enjoy it as much as our team has in creating it. I’ve spent several weeks researching Sparky, the talented creator of “Peanuts” — reading four books, numerous interviews and archived Press Democrat stories. I also became a Schulz Museum member, hoping to soak up all that I can of the man whose influence is so deeply rooted in Santa Rosa.

As a kid back in Ohio, I never missed a “Peanuts” TV special. My favorite was and remains “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Never did I dream I’d work in a place where Schulz’s creativity and humility are vividly on display. I have developed such deep respect for the man who steadfastly refused to describe his job as work. After all, it is nothing more that “drawing funny pictures, the best job in the world,” he said. Happy 100th birthday, Sparky. How I wish I could have met you.

— Richard A. Green, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Forts, flossing and dance parties

I’m not a regular babysitter — in fact, I’ve only babysat a handful of times at most. But this past weekend, I offered my babysitting services to a friend for a few hours.

On the drive to their Santa Rosa home, I mentally prepared for how I would negotiate with their cute 7-year-old. Going in, I had to get real with myself: I’m a pushover. And when it comes to kids, I’ll let them lead the way especially when we’re on their home turf.

Turns out, there was no need. This kid was a dream. He was so chill. We played games, read a bedtime story in his super cool fort and had two dance parties while listening to Ray Charles. We even stood side-by-side flossing our teeth and talked about cavities. He brought that topic to the table.

I left shortly after his parents came home and his little hand blew me a kiss from the door. My heart melted.

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat

Monday, 24

Who was Barney Google?

As the centennial of the birth of the late “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. “Sparky” Schulz approaches on Nov. 26, you’ll no doubt see multiple references to the source of his childhood nickname: the lethargic horse Spark Plug in the “Barney Google” comic strip. But who was Barney Google, whose last name long preceded the advent of the ubiquitous internet search engine?

“Barney Google and Snuffy Smith” (originally titled “Take Barney Google, F’rinstance,”) was created by cartoonist Billy DeBeck and made its debut in 1919. It still runs in hundreds of publications in 21 countries and 11 languages, although Barney Google became a minor player in his own strip and even disappeared completely for years before eventually returning. The strip inspired the 1923 hit tune “Barney Google (with the Goo-Goo-Googly Eyes)” with lyrics by Billy Rose.

The horse Spark Plug was such a star during the 1920s that some children got “Sparky” for a nickname. Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and grew up in St. Paul. “Peanuts” was introduced in 1950. In 1958, Schulz settled in Sonoma County, living

first in Sebastopol before moving in the early ’70s to Santa Rosa, where he died in 2000.

— Dan Taylor, The Press Democrat