Petaluma Wind to Wine Festival returns

Cost: VIP tickets are $125 and allow early entry at noon. VIP tickets include barrel samples, library tastings and large-format wines. General admission tickets are $85, with entry beginning at 2 p.m.

Follow the fog and rushing wind that scurries off the coast of Bodega Bay into the nooks and valleys of southwest Sonoma County, and you’ll find yourself in the Petaluma Gap, a 200,000-acre appellation where chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah sing.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Wind to Wine Festival will celebrate this mild, breezy region and the wines produced from its 4,000 vineyard acres. More than 25 wineries will participate in the annual event at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, including Cline Family Cellars, MacRostie Winery, Sangiacomo Wines and Thirty-Seven Wines, as well as a handful of smaller labels like Lombardi Wine Co., Gust Wines and Daniel Wines.

“We like to preserve the intimacy of the Wind to Wine Festival, so we plan to limit ticket sales again this year,” said Cheryl Quist, executive director of the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance. “Last year’s event sold out, and this year there are just 350 tickets available for purchase.”

Given that 75% of the Petaluma Gap is planted to pinot noir, expect pours of the varietal to be prevalent.

Quist said it’s no coincidence the festival will be held right before National Pinot Noir Day, Aug. 18. But also keep your eyes peeled for chardonnay, syrah and varietals less common in the Petaluma Gap American Viticultural Area, like albariño, pinot gris, grenache and malbec, among others.

What’s so special about Petaluma Gap?

While the Petaluma Gap was designated an American Viticultural Area in 2018, grapevines have been grown in the region for nearly 200 years, beginning when General Vallejo planted the first grapes at what is now Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park.

Over time, word spread about the area’s distinct climate, a perpetual pattern of chilly, early-morning fog followed by late-morning sunshine, with an upswing of heat that peaks around 2 p.m. By late afternoon, the cool, gusty breath of the ocean begins to tunnel its way through the gap toward San Pablo Bay, followed by heavy fog that settles in around 8 p.m.

“The fog and wind from the Pacific Ocean act like a natural air conditioner in the Petaluma Gap,” said Tony Lombardi, founder of Lombardi Wines in Petaluma. “Varietals like chardonnay and pinot noir excel in the environment and make wines that show generous, racy acidity with a texture that exhibits elegance and intensity. The wines made here are the perfect example of terroir.”

For Lombardi, whose family has lived in Petaluma since 1947, the Petaluma Gap is close to his heart. Today, he continues to live there with his wife, Christine, and their two sons.

“It’s important for me to produce wines from Petaluma to honor my family’s history and legacy in the region,” said Lombardi, who played a role in the effort to designate the Petaluma Gap an official appellation. “And I love telling the story of the Petaluma Gap, where the wines are made by wind.”

Festival details

The Wind to Wine Festival will feature more than 25 wineries that produce wines from the Petaluma Gap, as well as cheese from Point Reyes Cheese Co., small bites from Sally Tomatoes and wine-infused chocolate from Bert’s Desserts.

Live music, both classical and flamenco, will be provided by Mark Taylor.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @whiskymuse.