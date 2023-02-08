Russian River Brewing Co. releases Pliny the Younger to restaurants, bars

The coveted limited-release brew is showing up in area restaurants six weeks ahead of the in-person release slated for March 24.|
SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 8, 2023, 2:49PM
Where to find Pliny the Younger in Sonoma County

Ernie’s Tin Bar, 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma; facebook.com/erniestinbar

Korbel Winery, 13250 River Road, Guerneville; korbel.com

Grossman's Noshery & Bar, 308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa.; grossmanssr.com

Trail House, 4036 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; trailhousesantarosa.com

McNear's Saloon & Dining House, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma; mcnears.com

Papa's Pizza Cafe, 105 N Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale; papaspizzacafe.com

Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove; twinoaksroadhouse.com

Find more locations here.

Pliny the Younger, Russian River Brewing Co.’s ultra-coveted, limited-release Triple IPA, is springing up at bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area and beyond — six weeks ahead of the in-person release slated for next month at Russian River’s brewpubs.

It’s the second year in a row the brewery has released the beer to bars and restaurants before its annual release at Russian River Brewing’s Santa Rosa and Windsor locations. Hundreds of Pliny fans have lined up for hours, sometimes in the rain, for past annual releases at Russian River.

Historically, the beer has been released the first Friday in February, then poured for two weeks. But last year, COVID-19 forced the company to postpone the annual in-person release date to March 25.

With the first batches of the once-a-year beer ready to go, the brewery decided to move forward with wholesale distribution to bars and restaurants in February.

“Last year’s (in-person) postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” said Natalie Cilurzo, the brewery’s co-owner and president. “We ended up having better time, with nicer weather and longer days in March and April, thus creating a better experience for our 25,000 guests who often spend more time outside waiting in line than inside!”

Pliny the Younger’s wholesale distribution is expected to run out by this weekend.

The in-person release at Russian River Brewing Co.’s Santa Rosa and Windsor locations is set for March 24 through April 6.

For more information, go to russianriverbrewing.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.

Sarah Doyle

Wine & Lifestyle Reporter

Wine is the indelible heartbeat of Sonoma County. As the wine industry continues to evolve, my job is to share the triumphs, challenges and trends that affect our local wine region, while highlighting the people — past and present — who have contributed to its success. In addition, I cover spirits, beer and on occasion, other lifestyle topics.

