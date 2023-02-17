Armstrong Redwoods will host a walk to explore mushrooms and fungi from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday. Find more information at bit.ly/3I2NMSa .

The Fungal Diversity Survey (FunDiS) project is seeking citizen and professional mushroom hunters to help locate and record species throughout California and beyond. For more information, tools and how to get involved, visit its website at fundis.org .

After weeks of drenching rain, it’s hard to miss the happy explosion happening around Sonoma County: emerging mushrooms.

With abundant water, varieties are popping up in wild assortments of otherworldly shapes and colors, much to the delight of local hikers and foragers.

But for many mycologists — people who study fungi — their appearance also offers an short-lived opportunity. An estimated 90% of fungal species on Earth have yet to be discovered, according to experts.

And, mycologists say, we’re only just starting to learn how critically important the fungi among us are. Without them, life as we know it could not exist.

The mushrooms we see are just the visible fruiting bodies of microscopic filamentary creatures collectively known as fungi. To reproduce, the fungi produce mushrooms that release tiny spores, which spread in the air until they land in a habitat suitable to start a new colony. The spores are small enough that hundreds would fit on the head of a pin.

They’re an extremely ancient form of life. The first fungi appeared long before the dinosaurs, long before there were plants. Fossil remains of fungi have been found that are 1,000,000,000 years old.

Since then, fungi have branched, multiplied and diversified into more than 1,000,000 species. As other types of life have evolved and appeared on the scene, the fungi have adapted and formed intimate relationships with them.

As a result, fungi are quite literally everywhere today. They’re busy inside our bodies, in plants and soil and in habitats across the planet. They perform a variety of incredibly useful tasks, from breaking down organic matter and wood and supporting the roots of forests to fermenting our wine and making our bread rise.

Even so, it’s estimated that science has only identified 10% or so of the species of all the fungi that exist.

Forest health

A Sebastopol-based project, FunDIS, is leading a new effort to find and catalog some of the world’s “missing” fungi, before they’re lost to climate change, pollution or human development. Gabriela D'Elia is the director of the FunDIS Fungal Diversity Study.

“Science is currently experiencing a ‘fungal awakening,’” she said.

“Fungi predate plants,” she explained. “In fact, they helped plants first move onto land. Today they’re found in virtually all environments: ocean sediments, frozen valleys, on the walls of Chernobyl, our bodies’ orifices, where they help us maintain a healthy balance.”

Fungi are particularly important, D’Elia said, because they connect things.

For example, delicate networks of fungal filaments, known as mycelia, associate with plant roots. Underground, those fungal mycelia form extensive, highly interconnected webs, called mycorrhizal networks.

These networks have been found connecting the roots of pine and fir trees in forests, for example.

And they’re critically important to forest health: Because the fungi can reach much farther through soil than individual tree roots, they can gather and transport water and nutrients to the trees, which they do in exchange for sugars the trees produce.

It’s estimated that 95% of all plants rely on mycorrhizal networks like these, D’Elia said. Without their fungi, the kingdom of plants could not survive.

Fungi are also key to organic recycling in nature. No other organism we know of can break down lignin, the tough material in wood cells and bark.

“Without fungi, D’Elia explained, “the world would be deep in undecayed wood and plant matter, debris everywhere, towering above us.

“Fungi are incredibly useful, and likely in ways we haven’t even yet discovered. They’re essential for making wine and beer, chocolate, all fermentation — yeast is a fungus — and fungal enzymes are now used everywhere in industrial food production.”

Scientists have discovered fungi with anti-bacterial and antiviral properties, and it’s unknown what other beneficial features might be discovered, she said. But that will only be possible if science can explore the fungi kingdom before species are lost.

Extinction

Like other creatures, fungi have preferred habitats. Unfortunately, many of those habitats are under threat or disappearing, , D’Elia said. And we stand to lose species before we’ve even discovered they’re there.

“Species are undoubtedly going extinct faster than we can catalog and map them” she said.

According to FunDIS, of an estimated two to 12 million species of fungi, less than 5% have been named.

The primary goal of FunDIS, D’ Elia said, is to equip citizen scientists and professionals with tools to discover and document fungi and their habitats across North America. After signing up, participants can use the phone app iNaturalist or other available programs to record their finds.