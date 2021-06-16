Recipe ideas to make dad smile on Father’s Day

My father grew up during the Depression on the north shore of Boston. Upon graduating from Revere High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Navy. Tasty food was not something he took for granted.

In the Pacific, the sailors were often served a cheap but filling meal known as Creamed Chipped Beef on Toast, which earned the nickname of S.O.S., an acronym whose full name is not fit for a family newspaper. Since money was tight, our the family often ate that for dinner, too.

But when the convenience foods of the 1960s took hold, we began to enjoy the novelty of frozen TV dinners and Sarah Lee cakes (my favorite), Kraft pizzas from a box and Fluffernutter sandwiches (my dad’s favorite). For those of you not from New England, that’s white bread smeared with peanut butter on one side and Marshmallow Fluff on the other. Believe it or not, the sticky Fluff is still being manufactured in Lynn, Mass.

Once in awhile, my mother, who did not inherit the cooking gene, would make a beef barley soup that my dad claimed was the best thing he ever ate. And whenever she dressed up some canned peaches with cottage cheese, he was politely enthralled.

In other words, he wasn’t that hard to please.

So this Father’s Day, although you may only be making a simple meal for dear old Dad, it’s important to source some of his favorite ingredients and then just step back and let those shine.

That’s the philosophy of chef/owner Dan Lucia of DL Catering in Healdsburg, who has cooked at some of Sonoma County’s finest restaurants, from the former Santi restaurant in Geyserville with chefs Thomas Oden and Franco Dunn to the former Chateau Souverain restaurant with chef Martin Courtman.

In his cooking, Lucia gravitates toward Italian and Latin cuisines because they take advantage of fresh produce from the summer garden, such as tomatoes and peppers, beans and cucumbers.

“I was always into Italian cooking. My father’s side of the family is Italian,” he said. “But my cuisine is Sonoma County. I use French technique and simple ingredients. ... Yes, they’re just beans, but why not make them the best ever?”

Lucia, who is the father of 16-year-old Jaiden, enjoys coming up with different kinds of Italian paninis, then making them alongside his son on weekends.

“Every Sunday, that’s what my son and I do,” he said. “It’s Panini Sunday. I like to use the Acme Slab bread. It’s one of the best toasting breads out there.”

For Father’s Day, Lucia shared a recipe for one of his favorite homemade sandwiches, a warm panini made with juicy grilled skirt steak tucked between two toasted slices of the Acme Green Onion Slab bread. The Oakland bakery originally developed the dough for its rosemary-and-olive oil Fougasse, so it’s extra-moist and delicious.

“I love skirt steak,” Lucia said. “It’s one of the most amazing cuts. You can turn it into a sandwich or serve it with tomato salsa or salsa verde.”

The skirt steak is a long, flat cut of beef from the underside of the plate. It is prized more for its flavor than its tenderness. Before it was considered commercially viable, the vaqueros in Texas used it to make fajitas.

Marinating the steak before grilling, then slicing it against the grain after it rests, helps maximize its tenderness, Lucia said.

You can dress up the panini however you like, but Lucia likes to assemble an array of complementary toppings: sweet, caramelized onions; tangy tomatoes; pickled jalapeños; and a complex cheese such as aged white cheddar.

To go with the panini, Lucia suggested two simple salads that represent California cuisine at its best: a Green Salad with Avocado and Radishes and a Fingerling Potato Salad dressed with a vinaigrette.

“I love avocados,” he said. “And I also like the fingerling potatoes for a potato salad. I just add kalamata olives, olive oil, vinegar and Dijon.”

For dessert, Dad won’t be able to resist Lucia’s famous Chocolate Chip Cookies, which he prefers to cook medium-rare so they don’t get too crisp on the outside.

“I’m known for those,” he said. “I like a soft, chewy cookie.”

The pandemic pivot

After the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Healdsburg caterer pivoted to cooking two-person family meals that he creates and boxes up in his kitchen at the Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg each week. The meals are delivered on Fridays in the Healdsburg area or can be picked up at The Drink in the Old Roma Station at Hudson and Front streets.

Luckily, between catering clients and fans of his monthly Food and Wine Club (currently on hiatus), Lucia already had a substantial contact list, which he uses to announce his weekly delivery menu. The multicourse meals attract regulars from as far away as Sebastopol and Santa Rosa to Healdsburg and points north.