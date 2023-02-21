Rib-eye steak grilled rare matches Spottswoode cabernet with depth

Our wine of the week, Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ($90), is elegant and classy, with a bit of sass. Aromas suggest a bouquet of red fruit, a promise that is fulfilled on the palate, with suggestions of ripe cherry and red raspberry.

Slightly resinous flavors of cedar and spruce join mineral elements suggestive of wet slate and wet concrete to give the wine compelling depth and focus. The finish lingers impressively. Tannins are surprisingly silken and supple for a wine this young, qualities that add to the wine’s charm.

At the table, the best pairings include blue cheeses, sweet potatoes, teriyaki sauce, eggplant and fresh halibut grilled and finished with black olive butter. The wine is beautiful with beef, of course, including braised short ribs, beef tenderloin with Roquefort butter and skirt steak with a simple sauce of tamari, lemon and sesame oil.

For today’s dish, I’ve chosen a personal favorite, rib-eye steak grilled very rare, atop wilted spinach with chimichurri spooned over the meat. The secret to making the sauce is simple: Taste, taste, taste, until it’s perfect.

Pan-Roasted Rib-eye Steak with Chimichurri and Spinach

Makes 2 servings

Chimichurri, recipe follows

1 large or 2 small rib-eye steaks

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 ounces small spinach leaves

First, make the chimichurri, cover and set aside.

Set the meat on a clean work surface and season all over with kosher salt and plenty of black pepper.

Set a heavy pan — cast-iron is ideal — over high heat. When the pan is very hot, add the rib-eye and cook for 4 minutes. Turn and cook for 3 to 4 minutes more for rare meat. If you are unsure about doneness, use an instant-read thermometer and remove the steak from the heat at 115 to 120 degrees for very rare, 125 to 130 degrees for rare and 130 to 140 degrees for medium-rare. I don’t recommend cooking this cut beyond medium-rare.

Transfer the meat to a warmed plate, cover loosely with a sheet of aluminum foil and let rest 5 minutes.

While the steak rests, prepare the spinach. Return the pan to high heat, rinse the spinach under cool running water and do not dry it. Put it in the pan, cover and cook for about 90 seconds, until the spinach wilts.

Using tongs, transfer the spinach to individual plates, top with rib-eye and spoon chimichurri over the meat. Enjoy right away.

Classic Argentine Chimichurri

Makes about 1 cup

2 cups loosely packed Italian parsley leaves, chopped

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

½ teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled

½ teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ to ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Lemon wedge, if needed

Put the parsley, scallions, garlic, oregano, thyme and red pepper flakes into a medium bowl and toss together well. Add the vinegar and season generously with salt and several turns of black pepper. Stir in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt and acid. If it seems a bit flat, add a few pinches of salt and a spritz of lemon and taste again. Continue until it tastes perfect.

Cover and let rest 15 minutes before serving.

Use right away or refrigerate, covered, for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature and stir before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.