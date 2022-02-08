Santa Rosa restaurant owner shares ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day vegan feast

We’ve learned a few things during the past two years of the pandemic.

One is that we need to take better care of ourselves, said Kim Bourdet, creative director of the newly opened The Branch Line restaurant in Santa Rosa’s historic Railroad Square. That means more exercise, a good night’s sleep and a healthy dose of plant-based foods.

We’ve also learned we need to let those close to us know we love them. And there’s no better time to do both of these things than on Valentine’s Day.

“In this time of COVID, letting the people know that you love them may be more important than roses and chocolates,” said Bourdet, a romantic when it comes to home-cooked food. “Shopping for and preparing a meal is love.”

Since the mission of The Branch Line is to create delicious, plant-based and gluten-free food, we asked Bourdet to share a three-course menu of dishes from the restaurant for those who want to make a vegan Valentine’s Day dinner at home.

Vegan has come to mean an all-or-nothing lifestyle, Bourdet said, so she tries to avoid using that word.

“The V word has gotten a bad rap,” she said. “By saying plant-based, it doesn’t mean you have to be full-time plant-based, but it’s not a bad idea to eat more plants.”

Like other chefs who are omnivores, Bourdet would rather eat grass-fed meat than faux meat. Farms and purveyors in Sonoma County and all along the West Coast have made plant-based food really tasty.

“We really have everything we need here. What’s so great right now ... is to be in a place with so many fantastic purveyors,“ she said.

For a Valentine’s Day dinner, Bourdet came up with a simple but sensuous menu for those who are seduced more by nuts and grains than by foie gras and caviar.

For a starter, she settled on a Plant-Based Crostini with Ricotta topped with the Chili Crisp from Big Spoon Sauce Co. of Occidental. The condiment is available at the Mercantile, the retail food shop in The Branch Line.

“It’s super-easy,” she said of the crostini. “If you are living on a budget, you can make ricotta (from cashews), and it doesn’t spoil as fast.”

As an entree, Bourdet offered a cozy Plant-Based Miso Pot Pie made with leeks and mushrooms. Boudet loves the umami flavor and the chewy texture of mushrooms, especially the rare mushrooms grown by Gourmet Mushrooms of Sebastopol. The dish’s deep flavor comes from cooking the vegetables in separate batches.

“With well-made, plant-based food, you’re not missing anything,” she said. “The flavor is there.”

For the grand finale, she came up with a creamy Plant-Based Cacao Avocado Pudding topped with a sprinkle of crunchy cacao nibs. The pudding, like the morning pastries offered at Branch Line, is not overly sweet.

Bourdet said customers often ask what kind of sugar the restaurant uses — cane or date sugar, for example. She’s noticed that transparency about ingredients is a growing trend for food producers and restaurants.

“We like using a little agave, and we use homemade applesauce in our vegan chocolate cake,” she said. “It has been fun to see what you can do with less sugar.”

To toast each other during the dinner, Beverage Director Danny Ortiz of Branch Line suggested the Crushing on You cocktail, made from the Pluck Strawberry Fields Iced Tea and Little Apple Treats Guava Limeade Shrub.

Special space for fast-casual

Bourdet also owns and runs The Pharmacy at 990 Sonoma Ave., which recently added a patio out front for sit-down dining. She’s building a second kitchen at The Pharmacy to prepare food for both restaurants and for her growing catering jobs.

In mid-December, Bourdet opened Branch Line bit by bit, but she’s been gearing up ever since. For now, while we’re still in the pandemic, she’s opted for to-go food.

“It’s grab-and-go at both restaurants, with outdoor seating at both as well,” she said.

Branch Line is on the bottom floor of the old Western Hotel in Railroad Square, the former home of the Flying Goat coffee shop. Bourdet has spruced up the historic space with gold leaf and other adornments; now the tile floors and glass windows shine.

“It’s such a beautiful area, and bringing a building back to life was incredible,” she said. “It just needed to be romanced.”

Although serving tasty, plant-based food is important, Bourdet believes a restaurant’s ambiance is just as crucial to making people want to come back.

“We underestimate how important aesthetics are,” she said. “This building has a ‘wow’ factor. You walk through the double doors and you see the high ceiling. ... It’s always exciting when people come in, and their eyes are wide open.”