With an eye to Mother’s Day next month, it’s time to initiate that imperative talk with mom to find out her preference in pink wine.

Uncorking pink is paramount when celebrating the woman who did her best to teach you right from wrong and how to savor life.

My mother passed in 2017 so now the only conversations I have with her are of the imaginary persuasion. But when I recently asked her this all-important question regarding pink wine, she was quick to respond.

“A sparkling rosé, dear,” she said. “It would only be half a celebration without bubbles.”

Before I offer up a list of tasty pink sparklers, I want to tell you a little Mother’s Day story – one that will no doubt inspire you to not only have a conversation with your mom, but to raise a glass with her on her special day.

Roughly five years ago on Mother’s Day I was at a loss for what to do. My son was in college and my daughter was working.

Left to my own devices, I initiated an imaginary conversation with my mom.

“What should we do today, mom?” I asked.

“Bodega Bay, of course,” she said. “Let’s pay the ocean a visit.”

“Good idea, Mom,” I replied.

And so, we set off from Santa Rosa with a stop at Wild Flour in Freestone for coffee and a Sticky Bun.

At the bakery, I ran into a friend with his mother. I told him my mother and I were off to Bodega Bay.

He said that’s lovely, but where is your mother? Inside?

I put my hands on my heart and said, “She’s right here.”

My friend looked puzzled at first and then broke into laughter.

I tell you this true, albeit ridiculous story, because celebrating your mom while she’s alive and well is imperative. Don’t take time for granted.

Celebrate your mom now and take my mother’s advice: Don’t have half a celebration. Uncork pink bubbles every time.

Here’s a list of rosé sparklers — vetted in Press Democrat blind tastings — that won’t disappoint:

Domaine Carneros, NV Cuvé e de la Pompadour Brut Rosé, 12%, $45. Aromas of wild strawberries and apple combine with flavors of gingerbread, cream and spice notes. This is a gorgeous brut rosé, from start to finish.

Roederer Estate, NV Anderson Valley Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $39. Layered notes of watermelon and strawberry, with orange zest and brioche. Silky Texture. Striking.

J, NV Brut Rosé, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $50. Complex, with notes of ripe raspberries, mandarin orange, and a touch of toffee. Spot on.

Scharffenberger, NV Mendocino County Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $30. Aromas and flavors of peach, tart strawberry, cranberry and a kiss of caramel. Pretty.

Bricoleur Vineyards, NV Isla Rose, Sonoma County Brut Rosé, 12.4%, $60. Notes of cherry, strawberry, mineral, with a citrusy finish. Great mousse. Lovely.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pegmelnik.