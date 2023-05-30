Santa Rosa TikTok chef shares ideas for easy summer meals

She volunteered at a wine and food festival and was assigned to assist chef John Ash, who she recalled was serving a chilled pea and tarragon soup with crème fraîche. Her job was to put soup into shot glasses and garnish them, then give them to Ash, who handed them to attendees.
“At the end of the day he goes, ‘You know what? You’re something special. You’re going to make it. I see something in you,’” Eicken recalled. “I don’t think he realized how much I needed that, because I hadn’t heard it anywhere else at that point. I’m pretty much where I am today because of him.”
After graduating from the junior college, she returned to the California College of the Arts for more training. When it was time to choose locations for their internships, her fellow classmates set their sights on places like Paris, New York or four-star San Francisco restaurants like Gary Danko.
Not Eicken.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to go back to Sonoma County, and I want to work at John Ash (& Co restaurant, started by Ash), if I can be amongst what he’s built and everything he stands for and his food.’ So I came back to Sonoma County,” she said.
Wine Country cooking at home
Her upbringing and training in Wine Country is evident in her food and the way she and her family entertain.
Eicken’s husband, Nick, also loves to cook. They spend a lot of time on weekends with their 10- and 12-year-old daughters, cooking outside on their smoker or in the outdoor pizza oven.
For backyard entertaining, she likes dishes she can make ahead of time, like a corn and cherry tomato salad with feta or roasted potato salad.
“These are recipes that I give to my friends and family to cook,” she said. “It lets you enjoy your guests. It’s so Wine Country, I feel like. Just being on your deck with wine and a bunch of delicious grilled meats, grilled veggies and composed salads. Like, what else do you need?”
Both salads, she said, get better as they sit, making them perfect to take along to summer potlucks, beach picnics or even camping.
And while they’re elevated by her culinary training, there’s an element of ease and comfort that make them approachable.
“I love the complexity of a roasted potato. You get those nuances and textures you wouldn’t otherwise get with a boiled potato salad,” she said. “And that salad is really, really simple. It’s important to let the potatoes really shine.”
For dessert, strawberry cobbler becomes a show-stopper with her two secret weapons: milk powder and cornmeal.
“Milk powder adds flavor and tenderizes,” she said. “The cornmeal gives textural complexity. It’s nice to have that unexpected crunch.”
A theme through each of Eicken’s recipes is the use of lemon juice and zest.
“There’s very little that can’t benefit from fresh lemon zest,” she said. “It’s probably going to elevate whatever it is, whether it’s roasted veggies or roasted meat or a pizza.”
Another top tip is to season with salt more liberally.
“It’s so common when I’m doing cooking lessons with people and they go to add salt and they add the tiniest pinch and it’s so adorable. But I’m like, ‘That’s not going to do anything.’”
She also said don’t be afraid to cook at higher temperatures, especially when roasting vegetables.
“Crank that baby up,” she said. “Try it at 450. Put the sheet pan in first (to preheat), then put the veggies on and then put it back in and see what happens.”
Eicken’s TikTok videos are full of these nuggets of kitchen wisdom that not only help cooks make better meals, but also offer ideas for preserving seasonal produce and eliminating food waste.
With a casual, breezy style, her advice never feels preachy or heavy-handed. She makes cooking look fun, just like Julia and Jacques did for her. There may even be a little girl out there right now with big dreams beyond creamed corn and ramen, watching “Chef V” show her what’s possible.
Fresh Corn, Cherry Tomato and Feta Salad with Grilled Prawns
Makes 4-6 servings
This salad recipe from chef Veronica Eicken gets better as it sits, which makes it perfect for a beach day, barbecue, picnic or camping. The corn is uncooked in this recipe, so it stays crisp even as it sits. Turn this into something hearty enough for a main dish by using the optional couscous and prawns. You can substitute quinoa for the couscous and grilled chicken or tofu for the prawns, or even leave them out entirely.
For prawns (optional)
2 pounds prawns, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons kosher salt
6 cups cold water
1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola or sunflower
Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 clove garlic, finely minced
For couscous (optional)
1 cup Israeli couscous
2 tablespoons neutral oil
1½ cups water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
For corn salad
4 ears of fresh corn
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
4 Persian cucumbers, diced small (about corn-kernel size)
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1 cup loosely packed chopped fresh basil leaves (reserve any small leaves for garnish)
½ large bunch dill, stemmed and chopped fine (about 2-3 tablespoons chopped dill)
Juice of 1 lemon (about ¼ cup fresh juice)
Zest of 1 lemon
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1-2 teaspoons sea or kosher salt, or to taste
10 ounces good-quality, water-packed feta (sheep’s milk variety, if you can find it), crumbled
In a large bowl, combine the prawns, 2 tablespoons salt and water and let sit for 30 minutes to brine.
While shrimp is brining, make the couscous. In a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat, add the oil to warm it. Add couscous and toast in the oil until the pearls turn golden brown. Add the water and kosher salt and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low. Cover and cook for about 14 minutes, until couscous is tender. Remove from heat, uncover and let cool.
Remove prawns from the brine after 30 minutes. Rinse under cool water and pat dry with a paper towel. Toss prawns with 1 tablespoon neutral oil, freshly cracked black pepper to taste, remaining ½ teaspoon of kosher salt and 1 clove of finely minced garlic. Toss well.
Preheat a grill to high heat and season with neutral oil. Grill shrimp 4 to 5 minutes, flip and continue to cook 1 to 2 minutes longer. Remove to a plate and let cool while you prepare the rest of the salad.
Shuck the corn and remove it from the cob.
Put the cooled couscous, corn kernels, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, basil and dill into a serving bowl.
In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice and zest, olive oil, salt and pepper until emulsified. Taste and add more salt and pepper if necessary.
Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well. Add in the crumbled feta and toss gently again.
Serve prawns over the salad or serve on the side if the salad will be sitting overnight.
Roasted New Potato Salad with Scallions, Capers and Dill
Makes 4-6 servings
This is another salad Eicken says gets better as it sits. Make ahead of time for easy entertaining at a backyard barbecue. The smoked paprika makes it a great pairing with grilled chicken, tri-tip or cedar-plank salmon. If you can’t find new potatoes, substitute with cubed Yukon gold potatoes.
24 ounces new potatoes, quartered
1 tablespoon neutral oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For dressing
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
2 teaspoons lemon juice
½ cup (about 3) scallions, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons capers
¼ cup dill fronds, to garnish
Microgreens, optional garnish
Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Toss potatoes with oil, salt, smoked paprika and pepper until potatoes are thoroughly coated. Roast in oven 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown and tender. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes.
While potatoes roast, combine all ingredients for dressing in a large bowl and whisk well.
Toss warm potatoes with dressing. Place in fridge and let chill for at least 30 minutes. Toss again. Place in a serving bowl and sprinkle with dill fronds and microgreens, if using.
Strawberry Lemon Cobbler
Makes 6 servings
This is an easy summer dessert perfect for a casual al fresco dinner. Eicken likes to finish it with a light dusting of confectioners’ sugar; however, you also could serve it with very lightly sweetened whipped cream. The directions call for making the dessert in 6 individual ramekins, but you also can make it in an 8-inch square baking dish. The cornmeal cobbler topping also will work well with blueberries, blackberries and peaches. Juicy fruit, like peaches, may require a bit more baking time for the topping to set.
¼ cup granulated sugar plus 1 tablespoon, divided
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, divided
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Small pinch kosher salt
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 pounds strawberries, hulled and quartered
For the topping
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons stone-ground cornmeal
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons milk powder (nonfat or whole is fine)
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
5 tablespoons melted butter, divided
⅓ cup buttermilk
Confectioners’ sugar, for sprinkling
Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place six 6-ounce ramekins (or an 8-inch square baking dish) on the prepared sheet pan. Use 1 tablespoon of the melted butter from the cobbler topping recipe and divide evenly among the ramekins to grease them.
In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of lemon zest. Stir and set aside for later use.
In a large bowl, prepare the filling. Combine ¼ cup sugar, cornstarch, 1 teaspoon lemon zest and salt. Add the lemon juice and prepared strawberries and mix gently to combine. Transfer mixture to ramekins, dividing evenly. Set aside while you make the cobbler topping.
In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, milk powder, baking powder and baking soda. Add remaining 4 tablespoons of melted butter and the buttermilk. Stir with a rubber spatula just until combined and no dry streaks of flour remain.
Evenly divide the cobbler topping among the ramekins, spreading it out only slightly from the center, as it will spread as it bakes. Sprinkle the lemon sugar over the cobbler topping, dividing evenly among the ramekins.
Bake for 30 minutes, until cobbler tops are golden brown and fruit is bubbling. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar right before serving.
