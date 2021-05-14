Santa Rosa construction worker makes finals of Thomas’ ’Split Decisions’ Recipe Contest

Santa Rosa resident Michael Pyland has been chosen as one of the top five finalists in the Thomas’ “Split Decisions” Recipe Contest and is one step away from winning the $10,000 grand prize.

“It was my first time ever doing a contest like this,” said Pyland, who works as an estimator for a roofing company. “My wife and I like Thomas’ English muffins. I go through phases, and every once in awhile I want English muffins with breakfast.”

Thomas’ English Muffin celebrated National English Muffin Day on April 23 by inviting fans to create contest entries with both sides of their English muffin. Pyland created a Sweet + Savory French Toast on one half and Loaded Buffalo Chicken on the other half, winning a top spot among the 9,500 submissions.

“I’m a big fan of Buffalo chicken; it’s one of my favorite foods,” he said. “The little hints of blue cheese mixed with that Buffalo sauce, I just love it.”

Every Sunday, Pyland and his wife enjoy preparing a nice breakfast together. One Sunday, he decided to use the nooks and crannies of a split English muffin to soak up the batter of French toast. When the competition came long, he decided to put it to use.

From now until May 16, readers can help Pyland secure his victory by voting online. To vote for the Santa Rosa construction worker, go to NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com. The recipe with the most votes will be awarded the top prize on Monday, May 17.

Thomas’ is also sweetening the deal by choosing 25 voters at random to win a $400 grocery gift card.

Pyland’s Sweet + Savory French Toast consists of a French toast English muffin battered with egg, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and rum flavoring, topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and maple syrup.

His Loaded Buffalo Chicken has Buffalo chicken, ranch and an artichoke bruschetta sauce topped with Italian cheese, blue cheese, crispy bacon and fresh chives.

“If I win, I anticipate cooking more,” he said. “It’s a cash prize, which would be nice. But the biggest thing would be the bragging rights. My aunts already said if I win, I have to make breakfast and lunch for the family someday.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56