Santa Rosa personal chef gives 10 tips for eating healthy on a budget

As our grocery bills keep rising, it looks like sticker shock will continue in 2022 for everything from soup to nuts.

What does that mean for our new year’s resolutions to eat healthier, made even more urgent with the quick spread of a new COVID-19 variant?

To help answer that question, personal chef Linda Ford Goolsby shared the tips she’s developed for planning, shopping for and cooking a week’s worth of dinners that are not only enjoyable but affordable and healthy, too.

And she walks us through her two favorite grocery stores for food bargains — Trader Joe’s and Grocery Outlet.

“People are really busy these days, and a lot of mothers are working,” said the certified nutritional consultant who splits her time between Huntsville, Alabama, and Santa Rosa, where her daughter and grandchildren live. “People don’t want to cook as much either. … I think people need to get back to the basics of cooking at their own home.”

Through her business, Fresh Start Nutritional Coaching and Culinary Services, Goolsby teaches clients meal planning, smart shopping and label reading, cooking and kitchen management.

It goes without saying that cooking for yourself, rather than buying restaurant food, fast food or prepared food, will save you cash and give you a healthier diet with less salt and fat. And if you shop wisely, it won’t break the bank.

“We want it to be nutritious, because that’s what we’re going for,” she said. “It’s not really true that it’s too expensive.”

Grocery shopping, planning

Goolsby encourages her clients to save money by drawing up meal plans and making weekly shopping lists while thinking ahead about how to spin off leftovers into new-to-me meals.

“One of the secrets to affordable nutrition is planning,” she said. “When I was younger, my dad taught me … to make a menu for the week and to put the ingredients in sections on the shopping list. I was on a tight budget, so I just bought the things that were on my list.”

Goolsby suggests organizing your shopping list to correspond with the different sections of the store: produce, grains, dairy, meat and staples such as canned goods, nuts and spices.

One secret to saving money, she said, is to stay on the outside edges of the store to avoid getting distracted by snacks, desserts and other processed foods.

“The outside of the store is where the dairy and produce are,” she said. “Don’t go into the middle.”

She also suggests exercising discipline and buying only what you have on your list.

“If you go once a week and get most of your staples and what you’re going to need for the week, you don’t have to buy extra stuff,” she said. “So many people get in the habit of buying prepared foods from the hot bar or the deli. You don’t think it’s that much, but it really adds up.”

Tips for affordable, healthy eating

Here are some of Goolsby’s tips on efficient meal planning and shopping, which she shared during a swing through two of her favorite bargain stores: Grocery Outlet on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa and Trader Joe’s on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa:

1. Make a meal plan for three dinners and then try to extend them for another dinner or two during the week. For the winter, she chose dishes with warming spices that can boost your immune system.

For the first dinner, Goolsby suggested a trio of healthy courses: Beet Balls made with lentils and walnuts, a Sweet Potato Soup made with coconut cream and an Arugula Salad studded with goat cheese, avocado and red bell pepper. Recipes for all three are below.

“The Beet Balls are crunchy from the nuts on the outside,” she said. “It’s like a falafel, only made with beets and carrots instead of bulgur.”

As a shortcut for making the Beet Balls, she suggested using organic canned lentils or vacuum-packed, precooked lentils, to cut down on cooking time. If you want a simple sauce, simply blend some goat yogurt with goat cheese and fresh dill.

The Sweet Potato Soup has a healthy dose of fresh ginger and turmeric, plus warming winter spices like cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and cardamom. Serve it alongside the arugula salad.

“The arugula is bitter and good for your digestion,” Goolsby said. “This is eating for the rainbow, with all the colors of the vegetables and herbs.”

For the second dinner, she suggested a hearty lentil soup with carrots and cumin and a roasted beet salad with feta, along with some homemade cornbread or a gluten-free bread from the store. If you can find beets with the greens on, add the greens to the lentil soup for even more nutrition.

For the third dinner, she suggested a family favorite: roasted chicken with roasted root vegetables or Brussels sprouts and a quinoa salad with red bell pepper, raisins and nuts.