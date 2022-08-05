Santa Rosa school plant sales return with natives

Santa Rosa

Willowside School plant sales resume

The Willowside School student nursery is stocked with young natives, perfect for fall planting.

The nursery reopens Aug. 13, with plants adapted to our summer dry climate. Look for great garden plants such as Grindelia stricta, Salvia gracilis, Salvia apiana, Erigonium grande rubescens and Heuchera maxima. The nursery accepts cash and checks only and doesn’t sell vegetables. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa.

Online

Learn to capture your gray water

Buckets can do the trick, but a better way to capture otherwise-wasted household water is through a gray-water system that reuses water from washing machines, showers and bathroom sinks. A free webinar Monday will cover how to install a simple gray-water system that uses the wash water from your washing machine to irrigate your landscape. 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The webinar, put on by Daily Acts of Petaluma and the city of Santa Rosa, is free but registration is required to receive a link to the online session. If you can’t attend it live, you can receive a recording. To register, visit dailyacts.org/events-cal/laundry-to-landscape-graywater.

Submit home and garden related news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. For events allow at least three weeks notice.