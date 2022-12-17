North Bay Spirit Award: Tracy Donovan leads a team of dozens of volunteer bakers to make treats that brighten the lives of children

You could say it all started with an Easy-Bake Oven.

As a kid, Tracy Donovan spent hours with her two sisters whisking together miniature cakes and cookies to then devour.

“Who knew you could bake with a light bulb?” she remembered, laughing.

Fast-forward 50 years. Donovan, a policy analyst with the federal Department of Health and Human Services, now bakes full-sized cakes and cupcakes in her sleek, two-oven kitchen in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood. A devoted cook, she has upgraded from a light bulb-powered children’s toy to a Blue Star gas oven and Bosch electric oven.

These days, she gives away her thoughtfully themed cakes. Each one is presented to a wide-eyed child in honor of their birthday.

Donovan heads up the Sonoma and Napa county chapters of Cake4Kids, a nationwide nonprofit that marshals the talents of an army of home bakers to make customized cakes for children experiencing tough times. They may be in foster care or living in homeless shelters or other difficult situations where a simple cake with their name on it is a luxury beyond their imagination.

Donovan launched the local chapter in 2020, during the worst of the pandemic, and sought out social service agencies to identify children who would benefit from a sweet birthday greeting. Through NextDoor, a county volunteer listing service and word-of-mouth, she pulled in 150 volunteers and financial supporters, half of them active bakers.

Now there are 14 agencies serving children and youth that partner with Cake4Kids in Sonoma County, and Donovan is always open to more.

The children identified to receive cakes remain anonymous. Bakers never meet them and have just a few basic details to work with: a first name, an age and a few particulars like favorite flavors, their theme preferences and any dietary restrictions. It’s up to the bakers to buy the ingredients and come up with a design. It demands imagination and a lot of time spent trolling Instagram.

In two years, Donovan and her team of volunteers have baked 480 cakes and other sweet treats for underserved children and at-risk youth.

“We want them to be homemade, to make the child feel like somebody really cared about them,” Donovan said. “When I bake, I’m excited to bake for somebody. I feel like I’m pouring my love into that batter. ... Especially for your birthday. I want you to feel you’re so special, and we love you so much. For this program, we’re shoring up these kids with these cakes.”

The cakes are elaborately decorated, bear the child’s name and are presented in a beautiful bakery box with a Cake4Kids label.

It’s important kids know it’s not just any cake, but one baked especially for them.

For her work spreading smiles and helping young people feel extra special on their birthdays, Donovan is December’s North Bay Spirit Award winner. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award recognizes outstanding volunteers who go all in for a cause, often identifying a need in the community and finding a way to fill it.

“When you talk to her, you see how much passion and dedication she has for the organization and in really lifting the Sonoma County chapter up and wanting to expand and grow it,” said Capri Quattrocchi, 19, who has been a volunteer baker for two years.

Quattrocchi, a senior at Montgomery High when she joined, said Donovan works hard to create community among the bakers by holding get-togethers where they can meet and trade ideas and treats.

“You can just see the time and work she puts in to make our chapter so wonderful,” the young baker said.

Early heartache led to social work

Donovan has spent nearly 30 years working in social services. For many years the Pittsburgh native worked “in the trenches” in a succession of posts and agencies to help people in need.

“In the beginning of my career, I was a juvenile probation officer. I wrote child profiles for adoptions. I was a medical case manager for a Medicaid HMO,” she said.

After high school she traveled, uncertain what to do with her life. She lived in Hawaii for awhile and wound up in Los Angeles.

“I was volunteering on First Street, giving out food to the homeless. That’s when I figured out my purpose in life,” she said. “It’s social work. It’s what I’m good at.”

She went back home to go to school and earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh. But her skills and instinct for helping others were instilled during her childhood.