Make these 6 fruity drinks to beat the heat

A few years ago, the state of California sponsored what was called a “rethink your drink” campaign. It was a broad attempt to shift us from overconsumption of soft drinks in favor of water.

The campaign included recipes for flavored waters. Local farmers and market managers were invited to submit a recipe and then bring it to the Wednesday night market in downtown Santa Rosa. There were close to a dozen entries. If memory serves, the apprentices at Worth Our Weight, the late Evelyn Cheatham’s popular training program for local youth, took the top prize.

We don’t, of course, need recipes for flavored water. We need just two things: good water and something to put in it. First, try not to use water in plastic bottles. If you pay attention, you can taste the plastic. If you have city water, it’s likely just fine. If you are on well water, you can make the necessary adjustments, with filters or commercial drinking water.

Additions to water can be as simple as a slice of lemon, a few slices of cucumber or a sprig of mint or lemon balm, and as complex and a blend of herbs, spices, vinegar, fruit and, sometimes, vegetables.

These are some of my favorite hedges against the heat. I have developed all of them to suit my own palate. You should feel free to make whatever adjustments you prefer.

As someone without a strong sweet tooth, I find certain flavors are most appealing to me when they are paired with things we don’t normally pair with anything sweet. One of my favorite combinations is strawberry and black pepper. Add a bit of balsamic vinegar, and you’ve stumbled on a traditional Italian pairing. Be sure to use the best berries you can find. They do not need to look good, but they need to have lots of flavor.

My Favorite Flavored Water

Makes 1 Quart

1 cup sliced strawberries

2 teaspoons black peppercorns, lightly crushed

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Put the strawberries, peppercorns and vinegar into a quart jar. Let sit for at least 30 minutes at room temperature or as long as overnight in the refrigerator.

To finish, top off the jar with water and stir. Enjoy over ice.

Taquerias and Mexican cafes always have at least one agua fresca available and typically several. Horchata and jamaica are the two most common, followed by pineapple and melon. Most are delicious but some are too sweet for me, so I typically make them at home, using whatever fruit is at its peak. Whenever you have a bountiful crop, consider this as a simple and delicious way to use part of it.

Apricot Agua Fresca

Makes about 4 to 6 quarts

12 cups pitted, sliced ripe apricots

8 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

3 to 4 slices fresh ginger, lightly pounded

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

Simple syrup, as needed (recipe follows)

Ice water

Several hours or a day before making the agua fresca, put the apricots in a large nonreactive container, add the cardamom pods, stir, cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours and as long as overnight.

Set a food mill fitted with its smallest blade over a deep glass, ceramic or porcelain bowl and pass the fruit through it. Add the ginger and lime juice and taste. If it’s too tart, add simple syrup, ¼ cup at a time, stirring and tasting after each addition, until it suits you. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours or overnight.

Use tongs to remove and discard the ginger.

Pour the apricot mixture into a large pitcher; it should fill the container by no more than about two-thirds. Top off with water, stir and enjoy over ice.

For the best watermelon juice, you need to use a traditional watermelon, that is, one with seeds. Seedless watermelons are grown for that quality, no seeds. They are not grown for flavor or texture. I can easily tell the difference.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Makes 4 to 6 servings

4 cups chopped watermelon, seeds removed

3 cups spring water

⅓ cup simple syrup (recipe follows), plus more, to taste

Ice cubes

Put the watermelon and 1 cup of the spring water into a tall, narrow glass pitcher. Use an immersion blender to briefly puree the fruit. Move the immersion blender up and down through the fruit so the fruit remains slightly chunky and doesn’t become foamy. Alternately, pass the chopped watermelon through a food mill.

Stir in the remaining water, taste and, if needed, add the simple syrup. Taste again and repeat until it tastes just right.

Chill thoroughly, stir, pour over ice and enjoy. This agua fresca is best the same day it’s made.

Variation: You can use cantaloupe, Casaba, Crenshaw or any ripe, sweet melon. Always taste before adding the simple syrup.

In Wise Concoctions (Chronicle Books, 1999), author Bonnie Dahan offers several summertime tonics, including the recipe that inspired this one. With so many wild blackberries in Sonoma County, it should be easy to gather enough for a double batch. The leaves are in rich in vitamins and minerals, as are the berries.