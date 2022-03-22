3 ways to use oranges, including for steak or a salad

It is easy to be confused about what citrus is in season when, as there are limes, lemons and oranges in markets year-round.

This is true of a lot of foods these days, of course, but citrus fares better than many foods that must travel. Certain fruits, especially tomatoes, apricots and other stone fruit and melons, are a shadow of themselves when they are picked for travel instead of flavor.

Citrus stores well and keeps longer than fragile spring and summer fruits. It thrives in cooler weather, though it can be damaged by a hard freeze. Citrus is at its best from about November through April. (Yes, some local Meyer lemon trees produce year-round or nearly so, but overall, they are exceptions not the norm.)

One variety of orange, the beautiful Cara Cara, has become increasingly popular, and I’ve noticed some confusion about it on social media and at markets. This orange, with its pale red flesh, is a type of navel orange. Its flavor is sweeter than most other oranges, and its texture is rich and satisfying.

Cara Caras are sometimes thought to be a cross with ruby red grapefruit or blood oranges. Some sources say it is the result of a natural mutation in an orchard in Washington state. Other sources say it originated in Venezuela. Regardless of its genesis, California is now the country’s leading producer of Cara Cara oranges.

Locally, Cara Caras have been available at our farmers markets and local grocery stores since late fall and should be available through the end of April. They make excellent juice; I like to combine them with blood orange juice. I fill a glass about two-thirds full with Cara Cara juice and then add blood orange juice and watch as the deeper scarlet color merges with the pale red juice. It’s beautiful and delicious.

A friend whose parents were from Sicily made this salad for me decades ago, and I have been making it ever since. My friend’s father lived on his own until he was in his 90s and made this salad every day, eating it at dinner with a small steak and a glass of red wine. Enjoy it before or after a meal or on its own, whenever you feel like it.

Sicilian Orange Salad

Serve 4

5 oranges, preferably Cara Cara or a mix of Cara Cara and blood oranges

Olio nuovo or best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

Maldon sea salt or Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Use a sharp knife to slice off the ends of the oranges. Set the oranges, one at a time, on a work surface and use a sharp knife to remove the peel and pith, cutting from one end to the other and following the curve of the fruit. Continue until all the oranges are peeled.

Set individual plates nearby.

Cut each peeled orange into ¼-inch-thick rounds, removing any seeds. As you cut, transfer the slices to the plates, arranging them in a circle on each plate.

Drizzle olive oil over the oranges, followed by several very generous turns of black pepper. Sprinkle with salt and enjoy.

Variations:

Cut a small red onion into very thin rounds and tuck a few slices here and there between the oranges.

Use a vegetable peeler to make curls of a hard cheese — Vella Dry Jack, Valley Ford Estero Gold, Parmigiano-Reggiano — and scatter a few curls over the oranges after adding the salt.

Remove the pits of a dozen or so green olives such as Picholine, cut them in half lengthwise and scatter over the oranges after seasoning with salt.

Add a mound of small-leaf arugula in the center of each serving, before dressing the salad. The contrast between the sweet oranges and bitter greens is wonderful.

As asparagus season kicks in, it’s a great idea to have this technique perfected, which is quite easy to do. Simply roast the asparagus in a very hot oven after lubricating them with a bit of olive oil. The flavors blossom and are concentrated rather than diluted, as they are when boiled or steamed. You don’t need to peel the spears with this technique, either. This dish makes a lovely spring lunch, brunch or elegant first course.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Orange Bearnaise

Serves 2 to 3

1 ½ pounds fresh fat asparagus, tough stems broken off

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Orange Bearnaise (recipe follows)

Orange wedges

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

Put the asparagus on a baking sheet, drizzle with just a bit of olive oil, turn gently to coat each spear, season with salt and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook until the asparagus is tender, from 7 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the stalks.

While the asparagus cooks, make the sauce.

To serve, divide the asparagus between individual plates, spoon sauce on top, garnish with orange wedges and enjoy right away.

Variation: Top each serving with a lightly (2 to 2 ½ minutes in boiling acidulated water) poached egg and a bit of coarse salt.