Sebastopol chef shares secrets to grilling up a great smash burger

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to burger season, and the burger that seems to be taking the nation by storm, including Sonoma County, is the smash burger.

They’re on menus at Willi’s Wine Bar in Santa Rosa and Wurst in Healdsburg. Sebastopol seems to be smash-central, with three restaurants within about a mile of each other listing smash burgers on their menus. Blue Ridge Kitchen and Fernbar in The Barlow have them, and then there’s Sonoma Burger, a restaurant focused solely on the smash.

“I want to cook a burger I enjoy, and this is what happened,” said Bob Simontacchi, Sonoma Burger’s chef and co-owner along with Brandon Parkhurst, the general manager.

Like for so many restaurant owners, the pandemic forced them to diversify from fine dining, which they still offer at Gravenstein Grill, Sonoma Burger’s sister restaurant. During the shutdown, Parkhurst said, the pair trialed a couple of pop-ups. One was Pleasant Hill Pies, selling pizzas. The other was what would become Sonoma Burger, and it stuck.

They found an ideal location for it just across Pleasant Hill Avenue from Gravenstein Grill in the former Giovanni’s Deli, tucked in the corner of a strip mall. The two have taken Sonoma Burger on the road to events and fundraisers to get the word out, and they’re about to open an outpost at the long-shuttered concession stand at Spring Lake, with their sights set on a Memorial Day-weekend opening, pending final county inspections.

What’s a smash burger?

Smash burgers have become increasingly popular, thanks in part to the rise of a Denver-based restaurant chain called Smashburger, founded in 2007. But the concept of smash burgers goes back much further.

Some credit the dish to Dairy Cheer, a fast-food spot in Kentucky that was making the burgers in the 1960s. Other sources say it’s a Great Lakes tradition, while more internet sleuthing points to the Steak ’n Shake chain, which has been around since 1934, as the true originator.

However it started, the idea is pretty simple: beef patties, smashed thin so as much meat as possible makes contact with a sizzling-hot grill.

Smash burgers have their detractors. Those looking for a big beefy patty find this style of burger lacking. But smash style is exactly how Simontacchi likes it.

“I like to be able to order a smaller burger, have a shake, have the fries. I like to have all three components together and not be totally like I need to take a nap afterwards,” he said.

He also likes it from a sustainability standpoint, as the movement to reduce meat consumption gathers traction.

“Everyone can enjoy a burger without so much meat,” he said. “You can have a good burger with less meat. Everything that goes along with raising cattle, we can enjoy, but we can enjoy just a little less (of it).”

Building a better burger

“The reason we named it Sonoma Burger is because we were able to source everything for the restaurant from Sonoma County,” said Simontacchi, who became interested in food while stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Europe.

He served in Operation Desert Storm, and after leaving the Air Force, attended culinary school at City College in San Francisco on the GI Bill.

It’s that training that makes Sonoma Burger a cut above a regular burger joint. Sauces and pickles are made in-house. Then there’s the golden, toasty buns, with their alluring sheen.

“A great burger starts with a great bun,” Parkhurst said about the several hundred Parker House-style buns baked fresh in-house each day.

“Part of the concept is starting with a great handcrafted bun to put that burger on. A real focal point of the restaurant is building the burger around the bun,” Simontacchi added.

The beef comes from Sonoma Mountain Beef Co. The cattle graze the grassy hills of a ranch in Bodega, raised by Jamie Mickelson, who Simontacchi said is “adamant about happy cows.

“You can truly taste the difference,” Simontachi said. “Start with higher-quality ingredients. They make all the difference in the world. If you want something good, you’ve got to start with something good.”

Bacon is from Sonoma County Meat Co. Turkey burgers are made with Willie Bird turkey from Willowside Meats. Little gem lettuce comes from nearby farms like Singing Frogs or Longer Table. When tomatoes are in season, Simontacchi buys them locally.

The commitment to local goes beyond the burger. Milk and ice cream for shakes come from Petaluma’s Double 8 Dairy, and there’s always a seasonal flavor: most recently, strawberry made with fruit from Stony Point Strawberries.

During apple season, they serve a Gravenstein apple slushie with fruit from Hale’s Orchard, less than 2 miles from the restaurant. Even fountain drinks are locally sourced from 55 Mile Craft Soda, a Santa Rosa-based cola maker.