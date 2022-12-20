Secrets you’ll uncover at top sparkling wine houses

A slew of untold mysteries await when you visit the top sparkling wine houses in Wine Country. And uncovering these intriguing unknowns will make your experience richer and all the more delicious.

What does Sonoma County sparkling wine have to do with Madame de Pompadour, an official courtesan of King Louis XV? Which wine house ages their sparkler for 15 years? And which Sonoma County winery has had their bottles served at the last 10 U.S. presidential inaugurations?

Domaine Carneros

In the entry at Domaine Carneros winery in the Napa Valley, Madame de Pompadour’s portrait greets visitors coming in for a splash of sparkling wine. But few know who this flamboyant woman is or that a rosé is made in her honor.

“Born Jean-Antoinette Poisson, (she) was granted the title Madame de Pompadour by King Louis XV as official courtesan,” CEO Remi Cohen said.

“The madame and the king began their affair in 1745 when she was 24 years old, and she remained an integral part of the court until her death at 46,” Cohen said. “She is said to have wielded influence over foreign policy decisions.”

Madame de Pompadour’s apartments were full of art, and her love of culture was well-known, Cohen said.

“She is said to have captured the king with the plays she wrote and performed for him,” Cohen added.

The courtesan, Cohen said, loved Champagne and brought it to the court of Versailles. She famously said, “Champagne is the only wine that a woman can drink and remain beautiful.”

The Napa Valley sparkling wine house pays homage to Madame de Pompadour with a rosé because her fondness for a particular deep pink led to the color being coined “Pompadour Pink,” Cohen said.

The Domaine Carneros Cuvee de la Pompadour Brut Rosé, at $45 a bottle, is a blend of Carneros-grown pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. It’s aged for a few years before it’s released. It has aromas of wild strawberries and flavors of peach, apricot and watermelon and a touch of honey. The winery produces about 4,000 cases a year.

This rosé is not typically offered in the tasting room, but it’s available if you ask for it. You can sip this rosé while enjoying the ornate French chateau with views that reach deep into the Carneros region. On chilly days, there’s usually a fire going in the tasting room fireplace. Domaine Carneros is at 1240 Duhig Road, just off Highway 12 between Napa and Sonoma; 707-257-0101; domaincarneros.com.

Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards

Few know that vintner Gloria Ferrer has a massive collection of at least 2,000 glasses, treasures from across the globe and spanning centuries.

The collection began with a red Murano glass from Venezia, Italy, and it’s the most sentimental to her. It’s in Ferrer’s collection in Spain, but you can see 75 others at the winery in Sonoma.

“It was Gloria’s father who purchased the Murano wine glass with a dolphin-shaped stem that ultimately became the first piece in her collection,” said Melanie Schafer, vice president of direct to consumer and marketing. “He suggested Gloria start a collection while on a family holiday in Venice in 1956.”

Another rare find is an avant-garde glass from 1949, with each piece stained by hand and designed by Josep Maria Gol, a favorite artist of Ferrer’s from her hometown of Barcelona.

A glass crafted in America is a 1950s Tiffany’s crystal flute, inspired by the curtains in Radio City Music Hall.

“This was the first American glass Gloria bought during her first visit to New York City,” Schafer said.

The sparkling wine house in Sonoma, which opened in 1986, has an arched entryway and tiled roof, offering a taste of Barcelona, Spain. Drawn to the promise of California, the late Jose Ferrer named the Carneros winery after his wife.

“Gloria greatly influenced her husband in the world of international winemaking,” Schafer said. “She initiated the first trip to California more than 40 years ago, inspiring him to build a winery in the Carneros. The region reminded her of her beloved Catalonia, where they raised their family.”

Ferrer, who lives in Spain, keeps the lion’s share of her glassware collection in the Spanish wineries she owns and is likely still searching for unique gems to add to it.

“Gloria has always had a flair for the arts,” Schafer said, “and all things creative.”

Gloria Ferrer Wines is located at 23555 Arnold Drive, Sonoma; 707-933-1917; gloriaferrer.com.

Iron Horse Vineyards

Few sparkling wine houses age their sparklers for 15 years, about twice as long as normal for sparklers. But at Iron Horse you can find one that’s been hibernating for 15 years — the Joy 2006, with grapes picked in 2006.