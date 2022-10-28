SMI staff share experiences apple picking, gargoyle spotting and where to rock out for Halloween

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Oct. 29

We’re out of our Mendocino building

Friday was moving day for us here at 427 Mendocino Avenue. If you haven’t heard yet, The Press Democrat’s downtown Santa Rosa operations are relocating to office space on B Street, only a block away.

So, amid the bustle of boxing up desks and meeting our last deadlines in this building, more than a few of us were reflecting on all the history this hub of journalism has witnessed and produced.

I called our retired colleagues Gaye LeBaron and Clark Mason for a bit of that past. The PD, they said, dates back to at least 1930 on this block, and possibly earlier, among other headquarters on nearby Fourth and Fifth streets.

And how’s this for last-day symmetry: Gaye told me her late husband, the acclaimed photojournalist John LeBaron, began work here in 1947. (Gaye would start her storied PD career the following decade after graduating from Cal). One of John’s best students at Santa Rosa Junior College, Kent Porter, swung through Friday for last hurrah to the mothership where he's worked more than 30 years.

We huddled up with the rest of our colleagues on hand, some like Kent with decades under their belts here and others with just a few months, and we smiled into John Burgess’ camera to make bit of news.

Now, back to that last deadline.

— Brett Wilkison, The Press Democrat

Friday, Oct. 28

I respect Cleo for setting boundaries

One day after work a few co-workers and I met with some of our old co-workers for a beer and food at Flagship Taproom near downtown Santa Rosa. I went for the Taco Tuesday special. The tacos are cheap, filling and went well with my drink of choice — a simple citrus IPA.

We all got caught up on life, laughed and talked about astrology. As we were tucking into food, we were of course, being watched by our dogs, who were waiting for any piece to miss our mouths and fall on the floor. Well, my dog wanted our food and my friend’s dog, Cleo, was slowly moving away from the group, indicating she wanted to go home. I didn’t take it personal. She’s a strong independent lady who knows when it’s time to call it a night. #respect

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Oct. 27

What a difference 2 years can make

“Your family is invited to the 2022 ICN Halloween Reunion,” said the letter from UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The Intensive Care Nursery (as their NICU is called) holds this costume party and picnic annually, but the pandemic put it on hold twice.

Had the event gone on in 2020, I would have watched from a window in my daughter’s hospital room. But this year, she and my husband and I were in the thick of it, joining a hundreds-strong crowd of former ICN patients and their families in Mariposa Park in San Francisco.

To see these kids running, wheeling, climbing, chasing bubbles, getting face paint and shouting with glee — I’ve been to some fun Halloween parties, but none that felt this good.

— Jillian Johnson Arnold, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Oct. 26

500 attend party for writer Kathleen Hill

It was a festive affair on Sunday at the Sonoma Community Center, as roughly 500 people came out to the free party to celebrate accomplished writer and active community member Kathleen Hill. The day included food and wine from dozens of the Valley’s most popular makers, including event organizers Sondra Bernstein of the girl & the fig, Elaine Bell of Elaine Bell Catering and Elise Gonzales-Sahota of the Sonoma Community Center’s culinary program.

Hill has been a fixture in the Valley food and wine scene for decades, including the last 13 years as the Sonoma Index-Tribune’s food and wine columnist. The event included proclamations from dignitaries like Congressman Mike Thompson and City Councilmember Sandra Lowe.

Hill is keeping busy with new books on the way, as well as some exciting winery partnerships. Keep an eye out for her name and work around the region

— Sonoma Index-Tribune

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Apple picking in Sebastopol

My friends and I drove up to Sebastopol this weekend to do something none of us have done, but is so Sonoma County. We went apple picking.

We excitedly donned our fall hues of maroon, mustard and brown, because you’ve got to dress the part for these things. We grabbed our reusable bags, shared an apple picker and scoured the 8 acres worth of trees looking for apples Snow White would be drawn to ... or envious of. Either works.

I took home a good loot — $14 worth. The other shining moment of the afternoon was snapping a photo of my two friends recreating “American Gothic” by Grant Wood. Think apple picker instead of a pitchfork.

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat

Monday, Oct. 24

Pointing out some Petaluma gargoyles

Built in 1933, the Petaluma Post Office was designed by the Office of the Supervising Architect, employing a design approach seen in other federal buildings, mainly in California. It represents an architectural transition from once-popular 1920s classicism to a less ornate style increasingly common in the 1930s in government buildings. And those gargoyle downspouts clearly borrowing from Spanish Gothic archetypes.

The building itself was designed by Louis Simon of the Office of the Supervising Architect in the U.S. Treasury Department. Its construction was officially authorized by the Keyes-Elliot Act of 1926, which funded a number of federal buildings designed in a similar style, gargoyles included.

For the record, the Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Sonoma County. Despite the building’s shiny new name change — indicated by a plaque now hanging inside the building, not on its exterior — it is highly unlikely any new gargoyles will be added.

— David Templeton, Petaluma Argus-Courier