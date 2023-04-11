Snoopy, created by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz in 1950, is easily one of the most recognizable illustrated dogs in the world.

Now, Snoopy’s real-life doppelgänger, a mini sheepadoodle named Bayley, is fast becoming an internet star.

With over 128,000 followers on Instagram, Bayley is warming even the coldest of online hearts with his fluffy white face, black ears, and winning smile.

Bayley may not be the same breed as Snoopy, who is famously a beagle, but he’s still a dead ringer for Charlie Brown’s dog and occasional World War I flying ace.

In the last week, Bayley’s star has risen with the help of Doodle Dogs Club, a social media account “celebrating doodles of Instagram” which featured Bayley’s picture in an post Sunday that’s received more than 653,000 likes.

According to Bayley’s own Instagram account, the dog, the offspring of a sheepdog mom and a poodle dad, loves to ride in the car and get a puppaccino (an espresso cup filled with whipped cream) from Starbucks. Bayley also loves to cuddle with his family at his “furever home.”

Snoopy first appeared in newspapers on Oct. 4, 1950, two days after the first “Peanuts“ strip.

According to the Charles M Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, Schulz said Snoopy underwent several revisions in his early years, and ”it was his eventually walking around on two feet that turned him into a lead character.”

Schulz penned the comic strip for decades from his Santa Rosa home until his death in 2000.