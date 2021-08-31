Sonoma chef shares tips on how to make shawarma at home

Shawarma, a dish of thinly sliced meat tucked into some pita and garnished with herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers and a garlicky sauce, is one of the most popular street foods in the Middle East.

But you don’t have to travel to exotic lands to enjoy it with family and friends this Labor Day weekend. Cristina Topham, chef/owner of Spread Catering Co. in Sonoma, has shared some of her expert tips on spicing, marinating and grilling shawarma at home, then setting up a pita bar so people can easily put together their own pita sandwiches.

“It’s a really common, take-away food in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East, but it really varies from region to region,” said Topham, who has focused on Lebanese food since she visited that country for the first time 2017. “It’s usually slow cooked on a tall, vertical rotisserie.”

Here on the North American continent, shawarma is more readily recognizable as the Mexican spit-roasted pork al pastor, a favorite ingredient in tacos.

“When the Lebanese immigrants left in the 1800s, they brought it to Mexico,” she said. “And when the Mexicans started making it, they made it with tortillas. ... For our drop-off catering, instead of taco meat and tortillas, you get shawarma meat and kebabs and pita, plus all the fixings.”

But you don’t have to invest in a vertical rotisserie to create shawarma out of chicken, beef, pork or lamb. All you need is a well-stocked spice cabinet, a grill and a sharp knife to slice the meat very thinly.

For beef shawarma, Topham prefers a dry rub spice made with cumin, coriander, turmeric, allspice, cinnamon and black pepper. For chicken, she likes to make a marinade spiced with za’atar, a mint-related herb that is similar to oregano and marjoram. Since the herb can be difficult to find, za'atar is commonly made from dried thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds.

For side dishes at the pita bar, she suggested a classic Fattoush Salad, made with pita bread, herbs, tomatoes and peppers. She buys Mediterranean-style pita from Jerusalem Bakery in Sacramento because it’s baked really thin. She also likes the Oasis Pita Bread, available at Apna Bazaar in Cotati.

“It’s really thin as well,” she said. “That’s really traditional in Lebanon. The pita has to be really thin.”

Although she is third-generation Lebanese-American on her mother’s side, Topham did not go to Lebanon until 2017. After that trip, she decided to switch her menu at the catering company solely to that healthy cuisine.

“Everything is super fresh, very vegetable-forward,” she said. “We use healthy fats, mostly olive oil, and a lot of citrus and fresh herbs. It’s not heavily salted or cooked for very long.”

The other trademark of Lebanon, she said, is its warm hospitality.

“If you meet them, they want to feed you and take care of you, like my grandmother and mother,” she said. “I just had dinner with some Lebanese friends, and the mom was constantly trying to put food on my plate.”

When they gather together for a meal, the Lebanese like to take their time, starting out with lighter appetizers, known as meze, then working their way to the heavier meats.

“The style of how people eat, meze-style, is very slow, and it’s meant to be shared with family,” she said. “It’s not just gobbled down in one night.”

Traditionally, a gathering will begin with the host putting out vegetarian dips such as hummus and baba ganoush along with flatbreads, a taboulleh salad made with bulgur and some stuffed grape leaves.

“My grandmother did it all, but her stuffed grape leaves with lamb were a specialty,” Topham recalled. “When we would go visit her, my cousins and I would have a contest to see who could eat the most.”

After snacking leisurely on the meze, the guests will then enjoy the main course: pita bread and shawarma, along with a bowl of herbs, some onions tossed in sumac, plus chopped cucumbers and tomatoes to garnish the meat.

A side of basmati rice and a variety pickles can also be served.

“There’s a Lebanese pickle called lifit that’s traditional,” she said. “It’s a turnip that’s been pickled with red beets. ... The Lebanese have a very rich history of pickling and preserving.”

For dessert, baklava would be the most traditional, but rice pudding, milk pudding (made with ground rice) or mini pancakes stuffed with a ricotta-like cheese, similar to a cannoli, are also popular.

“If you want to put out fresh fruit, just put out some dates too, because they are really common in Middle Eastern cooking,” she said.

Topham started her culinary journey in 1999, after quitting her Wall Street tech job and graduating from the French Culinary Institute in New York City.