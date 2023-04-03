Easter is Sunday.

A number of events will be held locally to mark the day. Events, both before and on the holiday, include egg hunts, the chance to meet the Easter Bunny, contests and crafts.

Participation in the egg hunts is free.

Glen Ellen

Sonoma Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Join the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association for its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Glen Ellen. The event includes the opportunity for children who find five or more eggs to win a candy bag prize. Children are advised to bring their own baskets to collect eggs.

Location: Dunbar School, 11700 Dunbar Road, Glen Ellen

For more information, go to bit.ly/3m0YrGd.

Healdsburg

Comstock Wines Annual Easter Egg Scramble in the Vineyard

Comstock Wines is hosting its annual Easter Egg Scramble in the Vineyard, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The children’s egg hunt will be followed by wine specials for adults and pizza for families. Reservations are required, and it is recommended to arrive at 10:30 a.m. for check-in.

Location: Comstock Wines, 1290 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg

For more information go to bit.ly/3MaF5cn.

Rio Nido

2023 Annual Rio Nido Roadhouse Easter Sunday Egg-stravaganza

Rio Nido Roadhouse is hosting its free annual Easter Egg-stravaganza staring at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Egg hunts will be separated by age group, kids five and under starting at 11 a.m., six to nine-year-olds at 11:30, and nine and older at 12 p.m.

People are invited to submit an entry to Rio Nido Roadhouse’s diorama art contest for a chance to win prizes. This year’s theme is “Peeps in mythical lands.” Shoebox-sized submissions must be dropped off by 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday, and will be judged by local artist Beverly Bird. Prizes will be awarded by 2 p.m.

There will also be a homemade Peep catapult competition for kids of all ages.

Location: 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido

For more information, go to bit.ly/3MhilY7 or call 707-869-0821.

Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Easter Egg Hunt

The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association will be hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt at Foxtail Golf Club at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event is for children of all ages. It is recommended people arrive early.

Location: 100 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park

For more information, go to bit.ly/40TAE9W.

Santa Rosa

“Santa Rosa’s best Easter Egg Hunt“

Over 5,000 eggs will be up for grabs at an Easter egg hunt hosted by Santa Rosa’s Ignite Martial Arts on Saturday. Special golden eggs will be included in the hunt, and will contain cash, gift cards and other prizes. Following the event there will be free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Four hunts will be held, at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Location: 799 Piner Road Santa Rosa

For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3nEyrRo.

Sebastopol

2023 Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol

The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol hosts its annual free community Easter egg hunt at Ives Park on Saturday.

Children can hunt for eggs, meet the Easter Bunny, and get treats starting at 10 a.m.

Location: Ives Park at 7400 Willow St, Sebastopol

For more information, go to bit.ly/3G9lRA3.

Sonoma

Easter At Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

Hunt for eggs and enjoy an Easter brunch on Sunday at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. The egg hunt is for all ages and will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For brunch, adults cost $125 per person, children ages six to 12 cost $39. Brunch is free for children five and under.

For brunch reservations, call 707-939-2415 or email smi.reservations@fairmont.com.

Location: 100 Boyes Boulevard, Sonoma

For more information, go to bit.ly/3U5VLn8.

Know of any other Easter events? Email Charlie Wiltsee at charlie.wiltsee@pressdemocrat.com.