Sonoma County experts answer your gardening questions during this virtual workshop

Ask a Master Gardener

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are moving their Farmers Market information tables to Zoom.

From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, gardeners can join an online meeting and pose questions to gardening experts. The session is free although participants must register ahead of time.

To sign up: bit.ly/37yslIk

Plant sale offers bargains

The Willowside School nursery will hold another by-appointment plant sale Saturday, Oct. 24, with loads of plants at hard-to-beat prices.

The student-supported nursery has a variety of low-water use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives and succulents and grasses, salvia and plants beneficial to birds and butterflies.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nursery also is open for plant sales 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, by appointment. To make an appointment, email mfiddler@ogusd.org. The school is at the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa.

