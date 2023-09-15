Santa Rosa and online

Choosing native plants with care

The director of the Botanic Garden at Tilden Park in Berkeley will talk about some of his favorite native plants for the garden and how to care for them in a rapidly changing climate at the Tuesday, Sept. 19, meeting of the California Native Plant Society’s Milo Baker Chapter.

Bart O’Brien will cover familiar plants as well as lesser known and newer selections, focusing on plants appropriate for smaller gardens. Located in the Berkeley hills, Tilden Park has a 10-acre garden dedicated to horticulture, conservation and research of California native plants.

The meeting will be held in-person but also will allow people to attend remotely, through Zoom. The meeting is at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Those wanting to attend virtually can find the Zoom link at milobaker.cnps.org.

Healdsburg and Sebastopol

Succulents and ceramics for sale

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners have been propagating succulents like mad for two sales coming up Sept. 23.

They will host a pop-up succulent sale at 4023 Tucker St. in Healdsburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers will be able to scoop up loads of great drought-tolerant succulents in 4-inch and 1-gallon pots. Prices start at $5. They also will have succulent-topped pumpkins in an assortment of sizes for fall decorating and a few container arrangements, along with some one-of-kind items and potting tables made from salvaged wood.

Another team of Master Gardeners will set up shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 High St. They are teaming up with the SebARTS Ceramics department to sell pots perfect for shoppers to pair with their plants.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

Petaluma

Tour a food forest in the middle of town

Come learn how you can transform your landscape into a forest of food during a tour Thursday, Sept. 21, at Daily Acts’ Food Garden.

Experts will demonstrate how to create something similar on your own property — a food forest that also sequesters carbon and helps recharge the groundwater. The tour will cover examples of mulched landscapes, bioswales, rainwater-catchment tanks and native and edible plants that thrive in Sonoma County.

The 6 p.m. tour includes light refreshments from the garden. The garden is at the Cavanagh Center, 426 Eighth St., Petaluma. Attendance is limited to 30 people, so registration is required, at dailyacts.org. For information, email ava@@dailyacts.org

Send Sonoma Home news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.