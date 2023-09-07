People who think they know local history through luminaries like Luther Burbank, Jack London and men whose names appear on buildings, monuments and big headstones in the cemetery, will now get a different and deeper story when they visit the Museum of Sonoma County.

The museum, housed in the old 1911 Santa Rosa Post Office building on Seventh Street, has scrubbed its 20-year-old local history display downstairs in favor of a new permanent exhibit that interprets Sonoma County’s history through a fresh and wider lens.

Inspired by dozens of oral history interviews conducted over several decades by local historian and longtime Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron, the new $1.2 million interactive exhibit called “Sonoma County Stories” offers the perspectives of a multitude of individuals, groups and communities who helped shape the county over the last 200 years. The collection includes Native Americans, Latinos, Asian and African Americans, European and other immigrants, farmers, grassroots activists and everyday folk. Not all of them are famous or important by conventional standards, but their efforts and labor are central to Sonoma County’s story, said Eric Stanley, the associate director and history curator for the museum.

The exhibit, in the works since before the pandemic, opens Saturday to the public at 11 a.m. with a welcome, festivities and a ribbon cutting. Free admission will be offered all weekend.

It was created by The Sibbett Group, which also designed the new House of Happy Walls exhibit in Jack London State Historic Park, and is equipped with interactive touch screens and a listening stations where visitors can tune in to edited versions of LeBaron’s in-depth interviews.

A veteran reporter and North Coast native, LeBaron frequently recounted local history in a lively, human and unvarnished way in stories and a daily column that ran for years. After dramatically scaling back in 2001, she retired for good in 2022.

Over the years she sat down for long chats with people like David Pesonen, a forestry student and Sierra Club employee who led the fight to prevent PG&E from building a nuclear power plant at Bodega Head in the early 1960s. She talked to big wheels like Clover Stornetta founder Gene Benedetti and magnate and philanthropist Henry Trione. She also mined the memories of colorful characters like free-spirit artist Bill Wheeler who founded a quintessential hippie commune in the west county in the 1970s.

LeBaron’s interviews lend a richness and human context to our understanding of Sonoma County’s history, said Staci Pastis, a member of the museum board of directors. As chairwoman for development, she led a major fundraising effort for the exhibit and accompanying educational programs that include a future Sonoma County storytelling festival that will invite even more people to share their own stories.

“Gaye’s oral histories are so incredibly diverse. She was interested in people who were interesting people, like Song Wong Bourbeau, who was Asian American, ” Pastis said, referring to the late restaurant owner whose life spoke to the Chinese American experience in Santa Rosa’s Chinatown in the early part of the 20th century. “What is so beautiful about it is, it was not by design. It is an incredibly diverse group of oral histories. It’s got everybody’s experience.”

Another chapter breaks down communities not by geography but by commonalities, Stanley said. Towns tend to grow around rivers or at crossroads and are more about commerce. This display defines communities as places where people gather because of their shared heritage and shared ideas, he said, like the Chinese American community, the African American community and the Utopian communities like Fountain Grove that flocked to Sonoma County in the 19th century.

It also challenges what might be a few sacred cows in some quarters and asks visitors to question familiar stories they accept as true or significant because it’s what they’ve always heard. But history can be told from many viewpoints depending on who is doing the telling.

“Some stories are left out. Some stories are told at certain times for particular reasons,” Stanley said. He pointed to a touch screen about the 1846 Bear Flag Revolt, when a group of American settlers in Mexican-controlled Alta California staged a short-lived insurrection and ran a flag with a grizzly bear up a pole in Sonoma, laying claim to “The Republic of California.”

The display, he added, is a deconstruction of that story.

“This is the source of our state flag. It’s this event that happened, that people talked about and told about. But is it important?” Stanley said, adding, “It’s not hugely important … Unless you’re an academic historian, how do we understand our history? People share stories. That is how you come to understand history but the stories aren’t always true or the most important. How does one story get selected and (be) representative of everybody?”