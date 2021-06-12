Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

CONTINUUM HOSPICE

Provide companionship to the sick

Continuum Hospice is seeking to connect Sonoma County hospice patients and their caregivers with our wonderful community members who want to give the generous gift of their heart and their time. In-person volunteers provide companionship to patients, sit and talk with them, play games, watch movies, listen to music, walk pets, do yard work, sit in compassionate silence, and so much more. There are also opportunities to make a meaningful connection remotely or by volunteering administratively in the nonprofit’s Petaluma office. Training is provided and hours are flexible, typically 1 to 3 hours per week. For more information, please contact Maria Castillo at MariaCastillo@ContinuumHospice.com or 707-540-9838.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Prepare food for people in need

Food For Thought needs kitchen volunteers to help provide food for people living with HIV and other serious illnesses. The food that volunteers help to prepare in the kitchen provides a convenient way for clients to make healthy choices. Volunteer tasks may include chopping vegetables, cooking soup, cleaning the workspace, and packaging up food for our clients. Shifts are 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Mondays or Tuesdays at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Volunteers must wear face masks during their shifts, and closed-toed shoes are recommended. Volunteers must keep hair pulled back during shifts and wear minimal to no jewelry. Most tasks require wearing gloves, which the nonprofit can provide. Contact Chelsea Pearson at ChelseaP@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-888-5578.

ROBERT FERGUSON OBSERVATORY

Be an ambassador to the stars

The Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park continually seeks volunteers to help bring its astronomy-related programs to the public. Prior astronomy knowledge is not necessary. Fill out an application at rfo.org/index.php/volunteer to find out when the next new volunteer training will take place.

CIRCUIT RIDER COMMUNITY SERVICES

Help Windsor seniors get around

The Windsor Wheels program, which provides free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, is looking for volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment. Volunteer shifts as short as two hours are available. Drivers use their own vehicles and cover gas costs. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, matches drivers with riders and provides protective equipment. For more information, visit circuitridercs.org or call Karina Zappa at 707-838-6641, ext. 244.

JEWISH COMMUNITY FREE CLINIC

Help provide free therapy

The Jewish Community Free Clinic, jewishfreeclinic.org, offers free mental health services to all members of the community experiencing anxiety, depression and phase-of-life problems. The clinic is seeking volunteer licensed therapists and associates who can offer four or more hours per week. Spanish-speaking therapists are especially needed. Email Mark Bender at mark@jewishfreeclinic.org.

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Their mission is healthy food for everyone through collaboration, education and promoting self-reliance. Volunteer activities include helping with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and specialty activities such as preparing the produce for the farmers market. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursdays. All ages, though small children should be accompanied by an adult, are welcome. For more information, visit calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Help seniors with transportation

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa seeks volunteer drivers to help seniors access medical, social, and emergency services through transportation. A schedule of needed rides will be posted every month and volunteers sign up to meet clients’ needs. For this volunteer opportunity, a special volunteer application is needed as well as a tuberculosis test and background chec7777k. Contact Ryan Hobus at rhobus@srcharities.org or 707-806-7954.

